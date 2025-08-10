Hazbin Hotel creators set to adapt popular Homestuck webcomic into an animated show

Image sourced via Reddit

The creative team behind Hazbin Hotel is taking on a brand-new project. They are adapting Homestuck, a popular and long-running webcomic, into an animated series. Known for their bold art style and energetic storytelling, the team’s involvement has sparked excitement among both Hazbin Hotel fans and longtime followers of Homestuck.

A short teaser for the project has already been released, giving viewers their first glimpse of what to expect. While it is still early in development, the news has quickly spread through online communities, especially among those who have waited years to see Homestuck adapted for the screen.

What is Homestuck?

IM DEAD . VIVZIE AND HER TEAM ARE ANIMATING HOMESTUCK pic.twitter.com/biHKWvz93E — ☁️🩷 strwbrry 🩷☁️ (@strwblitzy) August 9, 2025

Homestuck is a webcomic created by Andrew Hussie. It was first published online in 2009 and quickly became a huge hit in internet culture. The story blends humor, action, and complex characters, all told through a mix of artwork, animation, and interactive elements.

The plot begins with a group of teenagers who start playing a mysterious computer game. This game ends up causing big changes in their world and sends them on an adventure involving time travel, alternate realities, and strange creatures. Over the years, Homestuck has built a dedicated fan base and inspired countless pieces of fan art, music, and cosplay.

The team bringing it to life

Homestuck is finally getting animated. But at what cost. 🫩 pic.twitter.com/tbBYLlHod6 — ZAI☆ (@Zaisosai) August 10, 2025

The animated adaptation will be produced by Vivienne Medrano, better known as VivziePop, the creator of Hazbin Hoteland Helluva Boss. Both shows are known for their colorful animation, fast-paced storytelling, and memorable characters. Fans believe that this style will work well with the imaginative and chaotic world of Homestuck.

The teaser released so far shows that the adaptation will stay true to the original’s unique look while updating it for modern animation. The designs, voice work, and energy all hint that the creators want to respect the source material while also making it appealing to new audiences.

Why this adaptation matters

For many fans, the announcement is a big deal because Homestuck has never been adapted into a full animated series before. While there have been smaller fan-made projects and unofficial videos, this is the first time the story is getting professional treatment with a high-quality production team.

Adapting Homestuck is not easy. The webcomic is known for its large cast, complex plot, and unusual storytelling format. Bringing all of that into a TV-style series will require careful planning and creative choices. But with the Hazbin Hotelteam’s experience in building big, colorful worlds, there’s a lot of optimism about how it will turn out.

When will it be released?

The project is still in early stages, so there is no confirmed release date yet. The teaser is just a small preview to show the style and tone of the series. Over the next months, more updates about the cast, episodes, and release plans are expected.

Fans of Homestuck are already sharing their excitement online, with many hoping the adaptation will introduce the story to a new generation while still honoring what made the original special.

The Hazbin Hotel creators taking on Homestuck is an exciting development for both fandoms. With VivziePop’s creative vision and the webcomic’s rich source material, the series has the potential to become something unique in the world of animation.

For now, all eyes are on the team as they bring one of the internet’s most famous stories into a new medium. Whether you’re a longtime reader of Homestuck or just discovering it for the first time, this adaptation could be one to watch closely in the coming years.