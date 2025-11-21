Wicked: For Good soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movies

Lead cast member of Wicked: For Good (Image via Getty)

Wicked: For Good is a 2025 musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu, with a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. It is based on the second act of the beloved Wicked Broadway musical, which itself draws inspiration from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, a reimagining of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It is scheduled for release in the U.S. on November 21, 2025.

The story picks up five years after Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) defies the Wizard, and she is now living in hiding and fighting for the rights of Oz’s Animals. Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande), buoyed by fame, has become the Wizard’s public spokesperson and is engaged to Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey). As an angry mob rises against Elphaba, the two former friends must finally confront their shared past with honesty and empathy, uniting to reshape the future of Oz once and for all.

The soundtrack for the original stage musical, Wicked, was composed by Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. With a runtime of 138 minutes, the screen adaptation has been appreciated by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Wicked: For Good has been certified 70% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 97%.

Exploring the soundtrack of Wicked: For Good

The Wicked: For Good soundtrack releases worldwide on November 21, arriving on all major digital platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify, alongside physical editions that include deluxe vinyl versions. Featuring a total of 11 songs, the soundtrack offers listeners a full musical experience from the film.

"Every Day More Wicked" (feat. Michelle Yeoh & Ariana Grande) by Wicked movie cast, Cynthia Erivo:

Wicked: For Good begins after Elphaba halts construction on the yellow brick road, and its opening song starts setting the stage for the narrative. The first track, “Every Day More Wicked”—a reimagined introduction drawn from the beginning of “Thank Goodness”—plays while Elphaba lives in her forest tree house, Glinda and Fiyero enjoy their life together in Emerald City, and several familiar characters make their return.

"Thank Goodness / I Couldn't Be Happier" (feat. Michelle Yeoh) by Ariana Grande, Wicked movie cast:

The core section of the original “Thank Goodness” follows, unfolding mostly in Munchkinland as Glinda and Madame Morrible arrive for the yellow brick road’s grand opening. Fiyero shows up as well, only to discover he’s been publicly declared engaged to Glinda. Meanwhile, Morrible begins spreading fabricated stories about Elphaba’s deeds.

"No Place Like Home" by Cynthia Erivo:

🎶 There's no place like home pic.twitter.com/VGQ7LI3CWD — Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) November 17, 2025

Elphaba’s new solo number in Wicked: For Good appears early in the film. After discovering a group of animals fleeing Oz through a tunnel beneath the yellow brick road, she launches into this original song, urging them to stand with her and resist in hopes of saving their homeland.

"The Wicked Witch of the East" by Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater:

The film also features “The Wicked Witch of the East,” which plays during the emotional reunion between Nessarose and Elphaba. In this sequence, Nessa’s shoes become enchanted, and Boq admits he has feelings for Glinda. After his rejection, Nessa casts a spell on him in heartbreak, removing his heart and ultimately transforming him into the Tin Man.

"Wonderful" by Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo:

Next, “Wonderful” appears as the Wizard tries to persuade Elphaba into forming an alliance with him. Unlike the Broadway version, the movie adds Glinda to the number, introducing fresh dynamics and interactions. This includes new emotional beats and even a short callback to “Defying Gravity” while Glinda and Elphaba sit together, enriching the scene.

"I'm Not That Girl (Reprise)" by Ariana Grande:

After Elphaba exposes the Wizard’s hidden animals and Fiyero abandons the wedding to leave with her, Glinda returns to the ruined ceremony site. Heartbroken by the truth of Fiyero’s feelings, she reflects on his choice and performs a portion of one of Elphaba’s signature songs.

"As Long As You're Mine" by Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey:

One of the standout musical moments in Wicked: For Good is “As Long As You’re Mine,” the passionate duet shared by Elphaba and Fiyero. The song plays during their quiet time together in the tree house after fleeing Emerald City, building to their long-anticipated first kiss.

"No Good Deed" by Cynthia Erivo:

No good deed 💚 pic.twitter.com/QjUA0Hn6aJ — Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) November 20, 2025

In Wicked: For Good, “No Good Deed” appears when Elphaba reaches Kiamo Ko. She performs the spell that turns Fiyero into the Scarecrow and sings while recalling Nessarose and Dr. Dillamond. The number powerfully captures the movie’s central struggle between perceived wickedness and true moral intent.

"March of the Witch Hunters" by Wicked movie cast, Ethan Slater:

“March of the Witch Hunters” begins after Boq becomes the Tin Man, leading Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, and Scarecrow/Fiyero on a mission to track down the Wicked Witch of the West at the Wizard’s command. The song continues into and concludes after the following musical number in the film.

"The Girl in the Bubble" by Ariana Grande:

After watching the Ozians prepare to hunt Elphaba, Glinda retreats to her apartment to reflect on her choices. Her new song, “The Girl in the Bubble,” captures her realization that she must stop hiding, reject the Wizard and Morrible’s actions, and warn Elphaba about the impending danger.

"For Good" by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande:

The finale of Wicked: For Good features “For Good,” an emotional farewell between Glinda and Elphaba at Kiamo Ko, where they acknowledge how deeply their friendship has shaped them. The movie blends the song with “Finale ‘Wicked,’” incorporating elements of “No One Mourns the Wicked” as Erivo and Grande deliver the closing moments.

Looking at the cast of Wicked: For Good

The star-studded ensemble cast of Wicked: For Good is led by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The list of supporting cast is presented as follows:

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Marissa Bode as Nessarose

Ethan Slater as Boq

Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond (voice)

Keala Settle as Miss Coddle

Bowen Yang as Pfannee

Bronwyn James as ShenShen

Check in for more updates from the world of films and television shows.

