Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A screengrab from Sheriff Country season 1 (Image via Youtube / CBS Lake Charles)

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6, titled “Exit Interview,” arrives this Friday, November 21, on CBS and Paramount+. In this new episode, Mickey investigates a troubling homicide near the Eel River while Wes becomes deeply involved in finding the truth. With rising tension and questions about Boone’s future, the story brings big emotions and important reveals.

Sheriff Country season 1 has delivered strong small-town drama, and episode 5 raised the tension even more. Mickey Fox worked hard to balance her duties as sheriff while dealing with family issues, pressure at the station, and Boone’s personal struggles. Each storyline pushed the stakes higher as Edgewater faced new challenges at home and on the job.

Episode 5 continued those conflicts and added more strain on Mickey’s team. Cass tried to manage the station on her own. Skye kept quiet about major plans for her future. Mickey’s father handled a health scare without telling her. With relationships under pressure and secrets growing, the show moves into episode 6 with many issues still unresolved.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6 airs on Friday

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6 will air this Friday at 9 PM ET on CBS. The show has followed a regular Friday schedule since it began on October 17, 2025, bringing new cases and character moments every week. Fans can watch the episode live on CBS or through their cable or live TV service.

Where to watch Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6

New episodes of Sheriff Country are available to stream the next day on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch the episode on the same day it airs. Episodes are also released on Prime Video in some countries, giving international viewers more ways to watch. With next-day streaming on Paramount+, fans can easily keep up with the latest events in Edgewater.

What to expect from Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6

Episode 6 puts Edgewater on edge after a body is found by the Eel River, starting a murder case that feels much more personal than usual. Mickey and Boone must work together again, and it may be their last time, as Boone plans to leave for Oakland.

The case also puts Wes in danger because he seems to know the victim. His push to find answers may clash with Mickey’s attempts to protect him, especially with the DA waiting for a reason to go after him.

The episode will also show the growing tension between Mickey and the town, a problem that gets worse because Wes is involved in the case. Even with the criticism, Mickey keeps proving she is the right sheriff for Edgewater.

Boone’s story also becomes more confusing after the surprise reveal of his wife in episode 5. Whether he leaves or stays is still a big question. With Fire Country’s Manny appearing, the crossover continues and hints at even bigger connected stories ahead.

A brief recap of episode 5 before Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6 arrives

In episode 5, “Expecting Trouble,” Mickey and Boone took on a dangerous job after a Marshals’ vehicle blew up, leaving witness Valerie Fulton at risk. They had to drive the pregnant witness to safety while dealing with a determined hitman, a surprise ambush, and the reveal that Val’s burner phone helped the killer track them.

Back in Edgewater, Cass faced a hectic day at the station with fires, missing reports, and upset locals before she uncovered that the arson case was tied to domestic abuse. Boone apologized for his past actions, Val was safely turned over to the Marshals, and Mickey went home, not knowing her family is still hiding important secrets as episode 6 gets closer.

Fans can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

