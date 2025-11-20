Where was Sheriff Country filmed? All filming locations revealed

Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox on Sheriff Country [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

CBS’s Sheriff Country presents procedural actions and crimes in the fictional town of Edgewater, California. A spinoff of Fire Country, which is also set in Edgewater, the plot suggests the background settings to be like the areas in the suburbs around California. However, both Fire Country and its spinoff are being filmed in Canada. While Fire Country is filmed in Vancouver and its surroundings, Sheriff Country is filmed in various regions of Ontario, Canada.

As a quick recap, Sheriff Country premiered on October 17, 2025, and presents the challenges of Sheriff Mickey Fox, the sheriff of Edgewater County. While she deals primarily with criminal activities, she must also collaborate with the first responders in the town bringing a connection with the parent series. Some of her prime challenges include, her father’s unlawful business, her daughter’s connection with crime and the townspeople’s approach towards her authority.

While Morena Baccarin portrays the protagonist, Sheriff Mickey, some of the other actors in the show are W Earl Brown, Christopher Gorham, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri and more. The crossover actors from the original series are Max Thieriot, Diane Farr and Kevin Alejandro.

Sheriff Country: All locations used for filming

Greater Toronto, Ontario

Majority of the cityscapes for Sheriff Country are filmed at Greater Toronto Area. The show covers many outside scenes in the city showcasing the streets, municipalities and other buildings.

Milton, Toronto

Located in the Halton region of Toronto 25 miles away from the city, is the town of Milton that offers the backdrop for Edgewater. Some of the streets covered in Milton during filming various scenes include Mary Street, James Street, Main Street, Brown Street, Mill Street and more.

While a crash scene was filmed between Mill Street and Rotary Park, a police chase scene was shot between James and Main Streets. Moreover, some residential areas in town and the Knox Presbyterian Church are also vital cinematic locations.

Brampton, Toronto

The quaint city of Brampton, 30 miles away from the main city, has been used for scenes involving courtroom shows and many others. Peel Art Gallery of Brampton is used as Edgewater County Courthouse. Moreover, Mickey’s housefront is a real house in Brampton.

Oakville, Mississauga, Whitchurch-Stouffville

These small locations near Milton, and in the outskirts of Toronto are used in some shots. While Oakville represents Edgewater in some scenes, Mississauga was used for a drug chase and some hospital-related scenes. Moreover, the grounds and inside sets of Kleinburg Film Studios near Vaughan is used for various frames.

Hamilton, Ontario

Hamilton, located in Southern Ontario, makes an important filming location. The city is popular as an ideal shooting location for various projects. Some of the landmarks from the city featuring on Sheriff Country include Hamilton City Hall, Central fire Station, Dundurn Castle and the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

Sheriff Country: Why is it shot in Canada?

Since Sheriff Country is a spinoff of Fire Country and both are set in Edgewater, the background for the two shows is expected to be similar. Fire Country started filming in Canada, often referred to as Hollywood North. Canadian cities offer cost effective filming locations while providing locales that look similar to American cities and towns.

However, while Fire Country is shot in Vancouver, the spinoff is shot in Ontario instead of Vancouver. This has been done to make adjustments for actor Morena Baccarin who plays Sheriff Fox. Since Baccarin stays in New York City which is five hours away from Vancouver, the actor negotiated to shoot somewhere closer to her home. CBS agreed upon Ontario so that Baccarin can travel to her hometown every weekend.

Sheriff Country airs on CBS every Friday and is available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.