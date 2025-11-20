How did Nathan Carman die? Details investigated as Netflix drops The Carman Family Deaths

With Netflix’s The Carman Family Deaths bringing renewed spotlight to a years-old case, the story of Nathan Carman has once again re-entered the public conversation. The documentary revisits one of New England’s most unsettling true-crime mysteries, examining the disappearance of Linda Carman during a 2016 fishing trip and the unresolved questions surrounding the earlier murder of her father, wealthy real-estate developer John Chakalos. The documentary cannot solve the case outright, but it does draw a clear line to the moment everything came to a halt: the unexpected death of the man at its center.

The discussion below breaks down the circumstances surrounding Carman’s passing and offers a full recap of The Carman Family Deaths for viewers looking to understand how the case evolved.

The circumstances surrounding Nathan Carman’s death

Nathan Carman’s death came before he was set to stand trial, closing off the possibility of a legal resolution on a case that stretched almost a decade. Carman was finally arrested in 2022 and charged with the murder of his mother, Linda Carman, whom authorities believe he killed during their September 2016 fishing trip before intentionally sinking their boat.

Carman pleaded not guilty and was being held at the Cheshire County Jail in New Hampshire while awaiting his trial dates. But on June 15, 2023, he was found unresponsive in his cell. It was later revealed via an autopsy, which determined that he had committed suicide using his shoelaces. His death immediately ended the pending case. With no surviving defendant, the investigation into Linda Carman’s disappearance was officially closed. The case about his grandfather’s death was also termed a cold case, as no other viable suspects had emerged.

By the time Carman died, investigators had compiled an extensive timeline that painted him as the sole plausible suspect in both deaths. His passing halted legal proceedings, leaving the documentary to assemble the most complete picture possible from the evidence that remains.

Recap of The Carman Family Deaths

Netflix’s The Carman Family Deaths begins with the 2016 disappearance of Linda Carman during a fishing trip with her son, Nathan, who later resurfaced alone on a life raft nearly a week after their boat, the Chicken Pox, reportedly sank. Certain things noticed about Nathan post his rescue raised serious questions about his story on everything that happened.

Following a brief introduction into the beginning of the case, the documentary lays out the discrepancies in his account. This includes multiple things, such as missing bait he claimed to have brought, his failure to radio for help, the suspicious detour to the deeper parts of Block Canyon, and forensic inconsistencies showing that the boat could not have sunk the way he described. It was also revealed later that the investigators further found out he was lying about his journey’s trail, creating more suspicions around his alibi.

The documentary then rewinds to 2013, when Carman’s grandfather, millionaire businessman John Chakalos, was found shot to death in his home. Though the case never led to charges, the evidence was troubling: Carman had recently purchased a rifle consistent with the murder weapon, had enquired about his grandfather’s will, and had displayed volatile behaviour during his teenage years.

In its concluding moments, the documentary shows that Nathan killed Linda for financial gain, just as investigators suspected he had done with his grandfather. According to reports from authorities, he likely murdered his mother shortly after setting sail, disposed of her body, staged the boat sinking days later, and deliberately positioned himself to be rescued. His arrest in 2022 brought the case close to a trial, until his suicide in the jail in 2023, ended the possibility of legal resolution.

The Carman Family Deaths is now streaming on Netflix.