Fortnite surprises fans as Quentin Tarantino shows up at the Chapter 7 event with hints of a ‘Kill Bill’ crossover

Quentin Tarantino walksonstage during the opening ceremony at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais de Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Epic Games’ Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 is all set to be released on November 30, 2025, and will have a huge crossover with Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movie. The last one year for Fortnite has seen quite a few well-known collabs with the game series like The Simpsons, Godzilla, Star Wars, as well as Power Rangers.

The teaser for the upcoming Chapter 7 reveals that Quentin Tarantino’s iconic character of The Bride, played by veteran actress Uma Thurman, in his movies Kill Bill Volume 1 and 2, will be a part of Fortnite’s Chapter 7. One fan took to their X account and wrote,

"Big crossover energy, Tarantino showing real hype for the new season."

Apart from Fortnite’s Chapter 7’s upcoming release, Tarantino’s two volumes of Kill Bill have been condensed into one 4 hour and 41 minutes long movie and are set to release in theatres on December 5, 2025. The new condensed movie, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, will not only have the original movies but also include a seven-and-a-half minutes animated sequence, along with uncut and new unseen footage, and also an intermission.

The unlikely crossover, which greatly surprised fans all over the world, will be used to fill in a missing gap in the movie by adding the already scripted storyline of Yuki’s revenge in Chapter 7 of Fortnite, which had never been added to the movies.

Details explored on the Quentin Tarantino Kill Bill crossover with Fortnite’s upcoming Chapter 7

The condensed movie will also eliminate the cliffhanger ending of volume 1 and skip the recap that volume 2 begins with. Chapter 7’s crossover with Kill Bill will include a missing pre-scripted chapter from the movie, which had been cut from the storyline, called Yuki’s Revenge.

Yuki’s Revenge was a chapter that had originally been written for Kill Bill Volume 1, but due to some logistical reasons, had never been shot for the film. Fortnite’s Chapter 7 will showcase Gogo Yubari’s sister, Yuki, who will end up hunting down The Bride to avenge the unfortunate and sudden death of her sister.

Another netizen wrote,

"Tarantino's aesthetic is a perfect fit for Fortnite's chaotic vibe. This actually makes sense."

In the Kill Bill movies, the character of The Bride was played by Uma Thurman. The promotional poster for Chapter 7 of Fortnite featured Gogo Yubari’s character as well as The Bride, and it was titled as ‘The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge’.

Fans reacted positively and wrote,

"Tarantino showing up makes the map feel like it’s about to cut deep."

Both Quentin Tarantino as well as Uma Thurman showed up at a promotional premiere event for Chapter 7 and also posed beside the iconic wagon from the original Kill Bill movies. While clear details are awaited about the exact crossover, it is certain that Chapter 7 will have Kill Bill characters as well as skins.

Talking about Tarantino's presence at the premiere event, one fan said,

"Crazy that video games also have red carpet premiere too."

In addition to being a part of Chapter 7, The Bride’s character from Tarantino’s Kill Bill will also be a part of the finale of Fortnite’s Chapter 6, which will take place on November 29, 2025.

