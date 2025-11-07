Fortnite's Ned Flanders NPC shocks players after racking up over 33,000 eliminations

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 22: Fairgoers play video games at the Japanese publisher Nintendo Switch's stand during Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2024 at Fiera Milano Rho on November 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy. Milan Games Week is the most important video games festival in Italy, featuring the latest news of gaming industry, the most exciting esports tournaments and amazing digital entertainment moments. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

Fortnite's latest Simpsons crossover has taken an unexpected twist, with players discovering that none other than Ned Flanders, Springfield's famously wholesome neighbor, has become a surprisingly lethal force in the game. Turns out, he's racked up more than 33K takedowns already, Epic quietly verified this after someone posted footage of him saving a random player mid-fight.

Dropped into the map on November 1st during the Simpson event, he chills around Evergreen Terrace - a spot rebuilt exactly like the TV street everyone recognizes. While most expect him to preach kindness, he’s actually gunning folks down without warning.

This quirky figure in the game usually chills at home or shoots the breeze with neighbors outside - acting all cheerful and easygoing. Yet once triggered, that calm vibe vanishes fast. If anyone fires up first, he hits back harder than expected, swinging his ski sticks around to deal just enough goofy punch to boot rivals clean from the fight.

Ned Flanders steals the spotlight in Fortnite's chaotic Simpsons crossover

The latest Fortnite crossover has reversed Springfield- upside- down- and it is all to the credit of Ned Flanders. Following the release of the Simpsons-themed update, players have overwhelmed feeds with content of a manicured trigger-happy Killer Ned, who demonstrates the supposedly amiable neighbor letting his inner anarchy loose across the entirety of the Springfield Island, as reported by Dexerto.

This one is the most ambitious Epic Games has ever put forward, with a recreation of the hometown of the cartoon, including Moe's Tavern and the Power Plant, skins of characters, mythic items, and unusual loot based on the long-running series. There are also familiar NPCs such as Homer, Marge, Bart and Krusty wandering around the island, though it is Flanders who unexpectedly got the focus.

Having already eliminated tens thousands of people, the most amiable face of Fortnite already transformed itself into the most terrifying one, and it proves that even the friendliest neighbor can become deadly in Battle Royale.

