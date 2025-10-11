Did two UEFN creators use 20,000+ bots to boost Fortnite island counts and pocket thousands? Details explored

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 22: Fairgoers play video games at the Japanese publisher Nintendo Switch's stand during Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2024 at Fiera Milano Rho on November 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy. Milan Games Week is the most important video games festival in Italy, featuring the latest news of gaming industry, the most exciting esports tournaments and amazing digital entertainment moments. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, are suing two users for fraudulent gameplay. The UEFN Unreal Editor for Fortnite developers, identified as Idris Nahdi and Ayob Nasser, are accused of bending the rules of the Creator Island program payouts by using more than 20,000 fake accounts between December 2024 and February 2025 to earn tens of thousands of dollars through counterfeit engagements.

Some of the duo’s islands reportedly consisted of 90% bots. In the lawsuit filed in the Eastern District Court of Michigan, the gaming company accuses the duo of copyright infringement, breach of contract and fraud in the inducement, requesting that they be permanently blocked from accessing Fortnite servers.

The official account for Fortnite Creators, @FNCreate, shed light on the situation via an X post which read:

"We are taking legal action against two UEFN developers who used bots to inflate their player counts. We also took down their islands, and they are banned from Fortnite. Manipulating player engagement breaks our rules and will not be tolerated.”

More details about Fortnite’s case against UEFN developers

Epic Games filed a suit against Nahdi and Nasser on October 7, 2025, stating that the creators programmed bots to interact with their islands through a gaming service that allowed the game to run remotely.

The gaming company said in the filing:

"Before they got caught, Defendants were paid tens of thousands of dollars in payments from Epic that would otherwise have been paid out to other developers who earned genuine engagement from real Fortnite players.”



After they received payouts in December 2024, they allegedly created multiple Epic Games accounts to create more islands.

Their EULAs were later terminated with a demand for the pair to delete all copies of Fortnite in their possession, but they reportedly ignored these instructions and continued to play.



Epic Games claimed in their filings that the duo’s actions have harmed the community:

"Defendants' actions harm Epic and the Fortnite community. Epic has invested significant time and resources to develop its Island and rewards program, and Defendants' abuse has harmed Epic's goodwill and reputation among developers and players. Before they got caught, Defendants were paid tens of thousands of dollars in unearned payments from Epic that would otherwise have been paid out to other developers who earned genuine engagement from real Fortnite players. Epic has also spent substantial resources investigating Defendants' conduct and working to implement safeguards against unearned payments."

