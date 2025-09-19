"Yeah he’s cooked" - Internet reacts to Fortnite unfollowing D4vd as investigation into a body found in a car registered to him progresses

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

On September 19, reports surfaced suggesting that Fortnite had unfollowed singer D4vd on all social media platforms. This popped up amid the ongoing investigation into the case in which a decomposed body of a woman was found in a vehicle that was registered to the singer, on September 8, 2025.

It is, however, unverified since no official statement has been received from Fortnite's end as of now. The reports have further sparked reactions on social media from netizens. Here are some popular ones found on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many criticized Fortnite for this alleged action, since the singer has not been proven guilty yet. One user wrote on X,

"Yeah he's cooked."

"Wow, from releasing their anthem to being unfollowed in just weeks. The entertainment industry's loyalty lasts only until the first scandal," added a tweet.

"So does unfollowing someone before the facts are clear count as justice, or just corporate damage control?" wondered a netizen.

Many, however, felt that it was fair if Fortnite decided to cut ties with the singer. A user tweeted,

"That's really serious… didn’t expect it to turn this way 😳."

"Imagine being talented, but you let sh*t like this ruin you," read a tweet.

"Fair enough tbh 😭," commented a netizen.

Law enforcement officials determined the identity of the woman who was found dead in D4vd's car

According to reports by Al Jazeera, the LAPD had determined the identity of the girl whose decomposed remains were found in D4vd's Tesla. The police department confirmed on Wednesday that the body belonged to 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who reportedly went missing back in 2024.

It is, however, still unclear as to how and when Rivas died and ended up in the Tesla. Law enforcement officials had revealed further details about the victim. According to the cops, she was from Lake Elsinore in California and had been missing since last year, when she was 13. She was reportedly last seen on April 5, 2024, as per CBS News.

Al Jazeera was told by the Medical Examiner's office that they had used dental X-rays to get a dental radiograph comparison, which further led to a positive identification. On Wednesday, the authorities told NBC News that D4vd was cooperating with them. They said,

"At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time."

For the unversed, the car in question was found abandoned locally for about five days, after being taken to a Hollywood tow yard. Police have not revealed who got the vehicle towed or the exact location where it was abandoned.

Authorities had previously described the victim who was found in the vehicle. Described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 70 lbs, the victim was wearing a tube top and a black pair of leggings. She also reportedly had a tattoo on her index finger of the word "Shhh." Currently, images of the singer with the victim have been circulating across social media, but they are unverified.

Amid the ongoing investigation, D4vd has decided to cancel his US tour, as per reports by TMZ.