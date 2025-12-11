Authorities reportedly set to arrest an uncooperative female witness in Celeste Rivas murder probe following D4vd's manager's testimony

Celeste Rivas' remains were discovered earlier this year (Image via Getty)

Celeste Rivas’ murder investigation has seen a new development where an uncooperative female witness is reportedly supposed to be taken into custody.

The lady’s identity has not been confirmed. However, she is being represented by Evan Jenness, who is also representing D4vd’s manager, Robert Morgenroth, as per TMZ. The latest update arrived shortly after Robert was questioned about Celeste Rivas’ death earlier this week, on December 8, 2025.

According to KTLA, Beth Silverman, the Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney, allegedly pressured Robert to reveal the reasons behind not contacting the cops about the incident. While speaking to his attorney Evan in a corridor, Morgenroth said:

“I said I feel like I didn’t have the responsibility to do that, and just wanted to continue with the tour.”

TMZ stated that Beth spoke to Evan around two days later, saying that she is planning to approach the judge for a “body attachment,” based on which the unidentified female witness will be forced to testify. The female witness has reportedly not appeared at the court, following which Silverman has opted to issue a separate order.

As of this writing, D4vd remains a suspect in the case after the remains of Celeste Rivas were discovered in a car registered under his name in September this year. The singer has cancelled his tour after the incident and has not shared any updates so far through his official social media handles.

LAPD chief refuses to speak on anything related to D4vd’s association with Celeste Rivas’ death

The New York City-based songwriter was identified as a suspect in the case last month. An insider for NBC Los Angeles claimed at the time that he was allegedly refusing to cooperate with the law enforcement authorities to complete the investigation.

Meanwhile, Jim McDonnell, the LAPD chief, spoke to Good Day LA on December 8, 2025, where he refused to reveal anything about the ongoing investigation into Celeste Rivas’ death.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Jim also did not respond when he was questioned whether D4vd was a suspect. McDonnell replied that he has to keep the details hidden right now, adding that anything being disclosed to the general public could “jeopardize” the entire process of investigation. He continued:

“There was some talk too about our request to keep the information confidential that the coroner was looking to release, and our goal there is not to impede transparency.”

Celeste Rivas’ death case created headlines last month when a security hold was ordered by the LAPD. The action ensured that the details of the case won’t be shared anywhere until the authorities allowed the same. The case was later removed from the website of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The LAPD later said that the order was issued so that their detectives could receive the important details before anyone else. The order was requested around three months ago but was rejected during that period.

Meanwhile, the funeral of Celeste Rivas was held in October this year in California. The girl was 14 years old at the time of death.