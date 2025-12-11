"I went through something similar" - Shannon Sharpe compares Sherrone Moore's firing to his own sexual assault controversy that led to his ESPN exit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Shannon Sharpe attends ESPN First Take at Clark Atlanta University on November 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, December 10, the head coach of Michigan football - Sherrone Moore - was fired by the university over allegations of his inappropriate relationship with an unknown staff member.

Merely hours later, police officers paid Moore a visit, taking him into custody in Michigan's Washtenaw County Jail later that night. While no charges against him are listed at the moment, the former coach remains behind bars.

In a statement regarding Sherrone's arrest, police said that it was made "for the purposes of investigation and alleged assault".

Now, former NFL star and podcaster Shannon Sharpe has addressed the Sherrone Moore controversy, drawing parallels between what he faces and what Sharpe himself went through earlier this year, when he was sued for sexual assault.

In a clip posted on X on Thursday, Sharpe was heard saying:

"You never think a situation like this could ever happen to you, even though you do it Nah, that's gonna be different. I can imagine, 6-7 months ago I went through something very similar. I know what that storm is like, and unless you've been in it, [shakes head dismissively]. That's why when people say 'this isn't what I would do,' you don't know what you would do, until you're in it."

Sharpe then went on to compare the situation to a pressure cooker and the eye of a storm, adding that one would only find a select few people standing with him through it.

​For the unversed, Shannon Sharpe was sued for $50 million in a sexual assault lawsuit earlier this year, by a woman who alleged to have been in a nearly two-year-long relationship with him. While the podcaster denied the claims made in the suit initially, in July 2025, his legal team reached a settlement with the plaintiff, resulting in the case's dismissal.

In spite of the case being dropped, Sharpe was dropped by ESPN, where he worked as a sports commentator, BBC reports. His exit from the sports network came after a brief absence he took to deal with the lawsuit.

The police has refused to share more details of Sherrone Moore's arrest at the moment

While the details surrounding Sherrone Moore's arrest remain unclear, the Pittsfield Township Police Department has issued a statement saying it might remain that way in the near future. It reads:

"At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional detail."

Sherrone Moore joined the Michigan football team as coach in 2019, and was made its head coach in 2024, after Jim Harbaugh got a job at the NFL.