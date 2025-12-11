KFC revives fan-favorite Potato Wedges as limited-time offering (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

KFC's potato wedges are making a comeback, bringing back a fan-favorite side that many begged to see again. This return arrives while fast-food spots race to update offerings and ride the wave of nostalgic cravings.

Famous for going hand-in-hand with crunchy fried chicken, these wedges vanished years ago - leading fans to gripe nonstop and even start online campaigns. But now they're showing up once more; just keep in mind there's a minor twist tied to how they're being served this round.

KFC brings back fan-favorite Potato Wedges after a five-year hiatus, testing the waters to see if they stick for good

KFC's tapping into old-school cravings this time around, bringing back those beloved Potato Wedges folks have been waiting for since they vanished in 2020. Fans never stopped talking about 'em, flooding online spaces with shoutouts because nothing else hit quite right, texture-wise. Thick edges that crunch, insides that melt - yeah, that combo was tough to replace.

A shock return this summer spread fast online, sparking such a rush that KFC rushed out a wider relaunch paired with two short-term deals showing how badly folks wanted those famous fries back. Still, this release isn't just about old memories - it's really an experiment, since the brand's tracking reactions and numbers to see if these wedges earn a lasting spot, as reported by Allrecipes.

Buzz is building across social media, first results hint at solid hype, plus loyal customers are hitting up locations trying to grab their go-to side again - so after half a decade, KFC’s Potato Wedges might actually be close to coming back for good.

