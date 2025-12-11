Costco debuts Elmhurst 1925 OatNog: A vegan twist on holiday cheer

Costco debuts Elmhurst 1925 OatNog (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Bay Area shoppers have a new reason to celebrate: Costco now sells Elmhurst 1925 OatNog, and it's turning heads this holiday season. Shoppers hunting for seasonal favorites are spotting this fresh take on a winter classic. Instead of eggs or milk, they've gone with oats; turns out, it works really well.

Other non-dairy versions were tried before - but lots felt off, either too thin or missing that cozy spiced taste. This one hits different. The oat-based blend is already earning praise for delivering the familiar holiday flavor without the dairy, instantly securing its spot as a standout option on Costco shelves.

Costco rolls out Elmhurst 1925's OatNog in limited stores

Costco's now selling Elmhurst 1925's OatNog, spicing up winter aisles with a plant-powered take on holiday drinks. This New York-born label sticks to simple ingredients, winning trust from vegans and those avoiding dairy. Its latest release is a limited-time nog made from oats, already drawing interest during the festive rush.

Shoppers can grab it in a trio pack - perfect for parties, quiet evenings, or jazzing up breakfast brews. Folks who've tried it say it mixes creamy texture with cinnamon-like warmth; rich but light, unlike classic eggnog, as reported by Allrecipes. Sip it straight, pour into coffees, swirl into chocolatey mugs, or blend into desserts - it works all ways.

The only catch? They're hard to find right now, these cartons only show up at Costcos in the Bay Area, while folks from other spots keep asking online for wider access. Still, people are pumped about it, hopeful that starting small could lead to something much bigger across the U.S. during future holidays.

