What was David Del Rio accused of? CBS reopens investigation after Matlock star’s firing

Leah Lewis attends the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios on May 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

CBS has reopened an investigation into Matlock actor David Del Rio, who was fired from the CBS legal drama after he allegedly sexually assaulted co-star Leah Lewis, TMZ has reported.

According to multiple outlets, Rio, who played Billy Martinez in Matlock, was removed from the set on the Paramount lot in October 2025 after the alleged incident was reported. The incident allegedly occurred in September.

Later on Monday, December 1, Leah revealed that she has resumed working on the show's second season.

"@matlockcbs ❤️And we back up and running," she wrote on her Instagram story, accompanied by a picture of her dressed up as her character, lawyer Sarah Franklin.

Now, TMZ has reported that CBS has reopened the investigation into Del Rio, citing multiple sources close to him who said the investigation reopened before Thanksgiving. As part of the new investigation, more people were interviewed, including Rio's lawyer, Shawn Holley.

According to the outlet, after Rio got fired from the show, CBS also confirmed that his character would be written out of the series, and a separate source said that his character will not return in future episodes.

Leah Lewis breaks her silence after David Del Rio departs from Matlock

After the news of David Del Rio's departure from Matlock broke, Leah Lewis shared a photo of her and her mother on her Instagram story, writing:

"Mom is here, we’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the takeaway."

Although David Del Rio has yet to publicly comment on the situation, his wife, Katherine, shared a photo of Lewis on her Instagram handle in a now-deleted post, writing:

"This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met."

The couple share two daughters, Lilia and Coco.

Meanwhile, addressing the situation, David's friends in a statement to US Weekly in October, said:

"His wife is standing by him. They’re a family and staying together."

