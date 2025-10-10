Who is Leah Lewis? 5 things about Matlock star amid co-star David Del Rio scandal

Leah Lewis arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 10, 2024 (Image via Getty)

Leah Lewis has been in the spotlight following the reported departure of David Del Rio, Leah Lewis' Matlock co-star. Rio exited the CBS legal drama after he was accused of s*xually assaulting Leah in September. Per People Magazine, he was fired from the set on the Paramount lot on October 2, the same day the alleged incident was reported.

Beyond recent headlines, Leah Lewis remains a rising star in Hollywood. Here are 5 things to know about her.

1. She was adopted

According to her IMDb page, Leah was adopted from a Chinese orphanage when she was 8 months old and was later raised in Windermere, Florida, by her parents, Frederick and Lorraine Lewis. Her younger sister was also adopted from the same orphanage later.

2. She auditioned for The Voice

In 2013, Leah Lewis appeared for the fourth season of The Voice at the age of 15. She performed Carrie Underwood's Blown Away; however, she did not make it into the show. Per her IMDb page, she is a professionally trained singer and has been writing her songs since the age of 15.

3. Her mother enrolled her in a local theater at an early age

In an interview with Orange Observer, Leah recalled being at Thornebrooke Elementary, where she took part in music and drama classes offered at school, and her mother signed her up for local theatre.

"My mom enrolled me in local theater, where I did stuff like 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Annie.' That was where I kind of started to cultivate a bigger love for performing and for singing, as well as acting," she said.

4. She began her career with commercials

Per the outlet, at the age of 7, her parents were introduced to a talent manager through a family friend. Soon after, she began appearing in commercials, including one for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride at Islands of Adventure.

"We kind of just went from there; it was a total shot in the dark. Even though it was something that was my passion, I never when I was a kid actually thought that it would come to fruition," she said.

5. She is open about her fitness journey

Leah often shares her fitness journey with her 300000-plus Instagram followers. In her recent Instagram post, Lewis wrote about how working out helped her in other aspects of her life.

"You train your body, but then it trains you to go out and do much more than that. It’s all connected. This sentiment shows up in every other area of my life when I suit up, shut up, show up, and then wait for the magic. SSS. Especially when I just don’t feel like doing it, or it’s hard to see the end goal, it’s not magical. At all actually. Sure, it could just be the physical product of the efforts you put into your health, these are what these photos show, but it’s also taking the challenge in other ways," she wrote.

Leah Lewis breaks her silence after David Del exited Matlock

Following David Del Rio's departure from Matlock, Leah Lewis shared an Instagram Story claiming that she and her mother are "moving forward in love and strength" and that she's "in good hands."

She added:

"Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the takeaway."

Leah Lewis is best known for her roles as Georgia "George" Fan in Nancy Drew and Ellie Chu in The Half of It.