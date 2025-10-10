"They literally think this guy is the Bill Cosby of the UK" - DJ Akademiks reacts to DJ Tim Westwood being charged with rape and sexual assault

UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 01: Photo of Tim WESTWOOD; Posed portrait of DJ Tim Westwood (Photo by Naki/Redferns)

DJ Akademiks has reacted to the recent rape and sexual allegation charges against DJ Tim Westwood. A clip from one of Akademiks' livestreams has been going viral in which he opened up about the severe allegations made against Westwood. At one point during the livestream, Akademiks went about saying,

"They literally think this guy is the Bill Cosby of the UK. You get what I'm saying."

Akademiks then went about reading the charges and allegations against Tim Westwood in details. He further played a clip from a reporting by BBC News on this incident. During the same stream, DJ Akademiks even wondered how these alleged incidents unfolded. He expressed shock and said,

"How is all of this bullsh*t going down? Like is he like inviting them over to where he lives at like is he partying with these people? How come there's so many 17-year-olds? He's 68 now huh!"

For the unversed, 68-year-old Westwood has been charged with four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault. According to reports by BBC News, the allegations against him are connected to seven women during a span of more than three decades from 1983 to 2016.

Tim Westwood is set to make his court appearance at the Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 10, 2025.

The victims who have accused Tim Westwood included minors as well

DJ Tim Westwood has been facing some serious criminal charges related to sexual assault and rape. The allegations are connected to several incidents that happened during the period from 1983 to 2016. According to the BBC News, the first incident allegedly happened in 1983.

In 1983, Westwood apparently indecently assaulted a 17-year-old girl in the Fulham area in London. Another woman claimed to have been in the same situation in 1986 in the Vauxhall area. During the period from 1995 to 1996, a 17-18-year-old woman was allegedly raped in London. During the same span, the same woman claimed to have been indecently assaulted as well.

Between 2000 and 2001, a teenage woman in the age of 17-18 claimed to have been raped and indecently assaulted in London. Then in 2010, two women in their 20s were apparently raped in London and Stroud. Recently, in 2016, another woman in her 20s was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Finchley area of London.

According to BBC, Lionel Idan, Chief Crown Prosecutor, said,

"Our prosecutors have established that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings."

Idan additionally stated,

"It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police said that it was courageous of the victims to come forward and report against the alleged crimes committed against them.

Despite these severe allegations, Tim Westwood denied all of them and stood by his stance. As of now, the criminal proceedings are active, as confirmed by Chief Crown Prosecutor Lionel Idan.