Tim Westwood reportedly charged with r*pe and indecent assault following decades of allegations

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 26: Tim Westwood DJ's on stage during AFROREPUBLIK festival at The O2 Arena on May 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)

Tim Westwood, a former BBC radio presenter, is facing multiple r*pe and sexual assault charges spanning decades. The Metropolitan Police charged the 68-year-old on four counts of r*pe, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault relating to seven women in the London area.

Westwood will appear at Westminster Magistrate Court on November 10, 2025, for the first hearing of his case. His earliest charge dates back to 1983, when he was accused of indecent assault on a 17-year-old, and his most recent offense relates to an alleged sexual assault against a woman in her 20s in 2016.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy commended Westwood’s alleged victims for reporting the allegations against him and promised to support them:

"It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us, and we continue to provide them with all available support."

He added that investigations are ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to step forward:

“Our investigation remains open and we’d encourage anyone impacted by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with us.”

Westwood’s charges come after the BBC apologized in February 2025 for not taking action after they were informed of the accusations against him.

The media personality reportedly r*ped three women during his time as a BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra DJ.

“There is evidence of bullying and misogynistic behavior on the part of Mr Westwood,” the BBC says in formal apology to the alleged victims of the former employee

The UK broadcaster’s board released a report into the complaints against Westwood during his time with the BBC. Gemma White KC oversaw the report.

The board noted in their statement that the BBC didn’t have significant knowledge of the allegations.

However, they admitted that the incidents were treated separately when they should have been brought together to form a pattern of behavior that would have been acted on.

The statement read:

"Beyond assessing any alleged criminality, which is a matter for the police, it is clear there were times when the BBC, on learning about concerns regarding Mr Westwood’s behavior, did not take adequate action.”

And continued:

"There is evidence of bullying and misogynistic behavior on the part of Mr Westwood, and the plain fact is that his general conduct was entirely incompatible with BBC values – not just now, but then. The organization fell short and failed people – including our own staff – who had a right to expect better from us."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.