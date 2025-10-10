Who is Max Ehrich? Everything to know about The Young and the Restless star following his arrest over domestic abuse allegations

Max Ehrich played Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless

Former actor of The Young and the Restless, Max Ehrich, who played the teenage Fenmore Baldwin between 2012 and 2015, was recently embroiled in a domestic violence case. The singer-actor was arrested on Tuesday, October 7, for assaulting an elderly family member. The identity of his victim is speculated to be his mother, Rhonda Ehrich.

According to TMZ, he was arrested in St. Lucie County, Florida, on Wednesday, October 8. Ehrich was released at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon on a $ 1,000 bond. The cops were called on him after his Instagram Live stream presented questionable behavior with his mother in the room, raising fan concerns.

So far, neither Ehrich nor his legal representative has issued any statement about his arrest and further legal proceedings. Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless character of Fenmore Baldwin is currently away from home for his higher studies. While Ehrich exited the role in 2015, Fenmore, played by Zach Tinker, made his last appearance in 2023.

A quick look at Max Ehrich’s career

In addition to acting, Max Ehrich is also a singer and dancer. Raised in New Jersey, Ehrich started his acting career early with the 2004 short film, One Easy Job. He became the principal dancer in the movie High School Musical 3: Senior Year. He worked in four other movies, including the Netflix original Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

Ehrich’s television career started with two episodes of Ugly Betty in 2008. Some of his notable television projects include The Young and the Restless, Under the Dome, 100 Things to Do Before High School, American Princess, The Path, Sweet/Vicious, The Pregnancy Pact, Shake It Up, The Bay and many more.

Max Ehrich has two Young Artist Award nominations and four Daytime Emmy Award nominations to his credit. In his personal life, he was briefly engaged to singer-songwriter Demi Lovato in 2020.

A glimpse at Ehrich’s Fenmore on The Young and the Restless

Born to Michael Baldwin and Lauren Fenmore prematurely, Fenmore faced danger from an early life. Max Ehrich stepped into the role as Fenmore turned a teenager. Back home after a long stay at his half-brother Scotty’s place, Fenmore was moody and displayed teen angst. He reconnected with Summer Newman and soon they started dating.

Although initially critical, Ehrich’s Fenmore soon joined his girlfriend Summer in bullying Jamie. He became increasingly jealous of Jamie after Michael supported the victim. Things took an ugly turn as Michael and Lauren had Jamie move into their house. Later, Jamie fell into the snow and accused Fenmore of pushing. Michael believed Jamie over Fenmore and the Baldwin scion landed in prison. Later, Jamie admitted to having lied, and Fenmore was exonerated.

Fenmore held true love for Summer, who was in love with Kyle. As such, she framed Fen as a trouble-causer while tricking him into kissing her in Kyle’s presence. As the video of Fen taking a punch from Kyle became viral, the Baldwin scion turned to drugs. He spiraled further after learning about his mother’s affair with Carmine. He overdosed and tried to frame Carmine for it before being checked into a rehab.

Max Ehrich played Fenmore Baldwin’s troubled teen arc to perfection, featuring the angst, sadness, dark side, bullying and a desperate attempt to find love and trust. While Fenmore is not in the current storyline, The Young and the Restless continues to air on CBS every weekday.