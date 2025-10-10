Grey’s Anatomy star Natalie Morales shares her emotional reaction to her character’s death on the show

Grey’s Anatomy via @greysabc

Grey's Anatomy, which was launched in 2005 by Shonda Rhimes, has cemented itself as a staple in television drama by telling the compelling stories of the doctors in a Seattle hospital called Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly Seattle Grace).

After 21 seasons as well as two spinoffs in Private Practice and Station 19, plus a continued renewal for season 22 in 2025, Grey's Anatomy remains a part of our culture. Natalie Morales joined the cast as Dr. Monica Beltran in season 20 as a pediatric surgeon, who impressed fans with her calm professionalism. Her arc, extended from a planned few episodes to 13, ended in the season 22 premiere when Monica dies heroically after a hospital explosion.

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Morales shared the emotional weight of her exit, reflecting on her journey and the fans’ likely heartbreak. She said-

“Although I’m sad about it, it really works for the story”

This series follows Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), a general surgeon, throughout her journey from an intern to a mainstay of the hospital. Other long-time cast members such as Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, and Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, grounded the show while also regularly introducing new plot lines to keep the show interesting.

Natalie Morales shares her emotional reaction to her character’s death on the show:

Known for her work in Dead to Me, Abby's, and Parks and Recreation, Natalie Morales joined Grey's Anatomy as Dr Monica Beltran in Season 20. She plays a pediatric surgeon with a smart mind and a steady hand. She was originally hired to appear in three to five episodes but ended up shooting 13 episodes in total. Morales said-

“I’ve been so lucky to be a part of this show, and I feel very grateful to have been a part of it.“

Monica introduced a refreshing approach to surgical techniques and a steady demeanor to temper the high-drama personalities of the hospital. The short romance with Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) brought an element of surprise, and not to mention, Morales showed her comedic range in an episode where there was a confused lingerie situation with Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill). In terms of Monica's exit, showrunner Meg Marinis informed Morales about the news through a phone call, which Morales said she found bittersweet.

When asked about her reaction after her character’s end, she said -

"It was obviously a mix of things. I think the fandom of this show has been so kind to me and so welcoming, and I think those people that have been welcoming to me are going to be pissed. I’m sorry about that. But I also think that Meg is an incredibly talented writer and showrunner, and I will say one of the best people I’ve ever worked with, truly....She was so kind and so on top of it all the time that when she told me the plan, I was like, Oh, that feels right. I get why you’re doing that, and it makes sense to me."

Monica’s death in the Season 22 episode 1 is a quiet but powerful moment. Trapped by debris after an explosion, she guides resident Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) through a child’s surgery, succumbing to internal bleeding as she whispers her final instructions.

Jules turns to find Monica silent, her sacrifice complete. Morales filmed the scene over two intense days, strapped to a custom rig to mimic her trapped position. Emphasizing Monica's selflessness, Morales expressed -

“I really wish that all doctors were like the doctors of Grey’s Anatomy, who really care about their patients so, so, so, so much,”

Director Debbie Allen, who plays Catherine Avery, shot the scene with restraint, using a blurred focus on Morales to heighten the emotional impact. Morales worked closely with medical advisors to nail the progression of her character’s injuries, even perfecting a “death face” during rehearsals. Marinis, visibly emotional on set, called Morales an “incredible performer.”

For Morales, it was her first on-screen death, a challenge she met with dedication. She also confronted how she would miss her production crew, saying -

“To me, the crews are always the best part. I got to work with an amazing cast, the writers were all wonderful, and the directors that I worked with were great. So, really, it’s the people that I will miss more than anything.”

As viewers wanted to see Monica and Winston together, Morales jokingly said -

"Yeah, maybe I’ll play a ghost again. That’ll be fun."

