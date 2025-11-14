When will Grey’s Anatomy season 22 return with new episodes? Here’s everything to know

Grey’s Anatomy © ABC

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 fall finale aired on November 13, 2025. The return of new episodes is expected on January 8, 2026, as confirmed by an ABC spokesperson to USA TODAY. After returning from a hiatus, new episodes will be released every Thursday. These challenging circumstances have made this season one of the most dramatic, and the story will continue in the next episodes.

A bus crash at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the fall finale gave way to further chaos. Dr. Teddy Altman was trapped under the wreckage while attempting to rescue victims. Dr. Jo Wilson, who was pregnant with twins, had a life-threatening heart condition.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 returns with new episodes and what storylines are expected in the upcoming episodes

The season is slated to have 18 episodes in total, starting on January 8, 2026. The episodes will continue to air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The next day, episodes will be available to stream on Hulu. These episodes will take their storyline ahead from the fall finale’s cliffhanger.

Jo's complicated pregnancy: Jo, pregnant with twins, has peripartum cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition threatening the lives of her unborn babies. Future episodes may explore the hospital team's response to her emergency delivery, her recovery and the long-term effects on her role at Grey Sloan.

Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt’s condition: An epic fall finale crash trapped Teddy under a bus. Her survival was hinted at, but the incident's physical and emotional effects will affect future episodes. Owen's reaction, their relationship, and Teddy's career will be prominent.

Richard Webber’s diagnosis: In the fall finale, Dr. Richard Webber announces his cancer. This diagnosis may affect his hospital job, relationships with coworkers and future at Grey Sloan in future episodes.

Hospital trauma and new interns: After the operating room explosion and bus crash, Grey Sloan remains damaged. Staff morale, logistics and hospital capacity will be tested. As interns/residents rise during the crisis, they should get more screen time.

Possible exits or changes: With Jo's precarious storyline and rumors of cast changes, episodes may feature a character exit, sabbatical or dramatic role change. The narrative suggests something major may happen, but nothing is confirmed.

A glimpse of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 fall finale

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital exploded in season 22's premiere, injuring several characters. Before surviving, Dr. Atticus Lincoln, one of the most seriously injured, said goodbye to his wife, Jo Wilson. Dr. Monica Beltran died, a heartbreaking loss for the team.

“When I Crash,” the fall finale, had two high-stakes plots. While saving crash victims, Dr. Teddy Altman was trapped under a bus. Her ex-husband, Dr. Owen Hunt and the team tried to save her, but her fate was in jeopardy.

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is flooded with injured victims after a violent bus crash. The hospital goes into chaos as the situation escalates. The doctors are overworked, saving lives in a sea of patients. Dr. Teddy Altman swiftly rescues victims from the wreckage.

She gets trapped under the bus while trying to help. As Owen Hunt and other medical staff struggle to free Teddy from the wreckage, tension rises. By the end of the episode, Teddy's fate is unknown despite the danger.

Dr. Jo Wilson's condition worsens with peripartum cardiomyopathy. Jo becomes critical during the episode. Dr. Winston Ndugu must perform an emergency C-section to save the twins.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episodes are streaming on ABC.