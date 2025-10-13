Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 via @greysabc

Season 22 of Grey’s Anatomy created by Shonda Rhimes, which premiered on October 9 2025, is the longest-running medical drama in television history. Airing on ABC, the show chronicles the personal and professional lives of the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as the doctors balance internal and medical chaos.

This season follows the hospital after a devastating explosion that ended season 21, which had fans wondering who would still be alive when season 22 began. With 18 episodes in season 22, it will include high-stakes surgeries, personal emotional journeys and it will also feature the milestone 450th episode. New episodes air on Thursdays at 10 pm ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

The television program showcases veterans including Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey, in seven episodes with voiceovers, Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey, and James Pickens Jr. (Dr Richard Webber), along with newer cast members including Alexis Floyd (Dr Simone Griffith) provided in the trailer.

The trailer also confirms Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) are still alive but does leave room for other people's futures as they are still unknown.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Complete release schedule

Episode No. Episode title Episode date Episode 1 "Only the Strong Survive" October 9, 2025 Episode 2 "We Built This City" October 16, 2025 Episode 3 "Between Two Lungs" October 23, 2025 Episode 4 "Goodbye Horses" October 30, 2025 Episode 5 "Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child" November 6, 2025 Episode 6 TBA November 13, 2025 Episode 7 TBA November 20, 2025

Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Season 21 recap and expectations

Season 21 ended with a shocking explosion on Grey Sloan’s surgical floor, leaving the hospital damaged and the staff’s survival in question. Season 22 starts right away, diving into the physical and emotional devastation. The hospital faces huge issue with the surgical floor destroyed. Meredith, who was absent during the blast, is back in town with Ben Warren (Jason George). They are there to help manage the crisis, and the 450th episode (Oct. 16) is to be a celebration of the show’s history, and there will probably have nostalgic elements.

This season's premiere episode takes place after Grey Sloan has been thrown into chaos from the explosion that happened last season. The staff attempts to save patients, while also taking care of themselves, but the entire surgical floor is destroyed. Amelia, Teddy, and Jo are leading the charge, but at the same time the first episode of the season series keeps viewers guessing about the fate of other characters.

The surgeon team must immediately navigate surgical decisions with utmost expertise while experiencing genuine emotional conflict in figuring out how to cope with the magnitude of destruction. This sets things up for the season ahead.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET on ABC with episodes on Hulu the next day. Seasons 1-21 are available on Hulu and Netflix for streaming.

