What role does Chyler Leigh play on Grey’s Anatomy? Everything to know about her character

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 5, titled 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child' is set to air on November 6, 2025. One of the most beloved characters from the earlier seasons is Dr. Alexandra Caroline "Lexie" Grey, portrayed by Chyler Leigh.

Lexie from her initial days on the show is seen as a smart, sensitive, and dedicated individual. She starts as an intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Lexie quickly earns popularity for having a photographic memory.

Her complicated personal life included an on-and-off romance with Dr. Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), which became a major plotline.

Lexie Grey on Grey's Anatomy: Exploring the character that Chyler Leigh played

As her character appears, Lexie Grey is a surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital, shadowing her more experienced half-sister Meredith. Meredith is cold toward Lexie at first, unable to accept the new family connection.

Lexie starts out as a bright, caring, and smart young doctor. Due to her photographic memory, she recalls even the smallest details, and gradually got the nickname of "Lexipedia."

Lexie gets her popularity for her impeccable skills in neurosurgery and plastic surgery. She works hard to prove herself and get into Seattle Grace despite the competition. Her work ethic makes her a promising surgeon.

Lexie is seen tangled among so many significant relationships on the show. Dr. Mark Sloan, played by Eric Dane, turns out ot be the love of her life. The casual flirting they enjoyed soon turned into dating.

Their relationship faces initial challenges due to their age and emotional baggage. However, with time, it remains strong despite many challenges.

Lexie has a hard time with her insecurities. She often thinks that her older half-sister, Meredith, and the complicated way her family works are more important than she is.

But eventually Lexie becomes a self-assured surgeon. She also transforms into a woman who knows what she wants in a man. Unfortunately, at the end of Season 8, both she and Mark face a plane crash and die.

Thus, an unexpected ending to their relationship leaves the fans heartbroken.

Lexie faces both work and relationship issues. After George O'Malley (T.R. Knight), her intern friend, dies, she doubts and blames herself. Lexie also struggles with her complicated relationships with residents and surgeons Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) and April Kepner.

Despite the issues Lexie has, her coworkers and bosses respect her as a skilled and caring doctor.

After Lexie dies in a plane crash, Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital becomes Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in her and Mark's honor.

Following her demise on the show, Leigh guest-starred in a beach dream sequence on Grey's Anatomy in season 17.

Meredith, suffering from COVID-19, was reunited with her deceased loved ones. Lexie was seen at peace with Mark. Finally, the fans got a much-needed closure.

About the Actress Chyler Leigh behind Lexie

Born April 10, 1982, Chyler Leigh West is an American actress, singer, and model. She became famous for playing Janey Briggs in Not Another Teen Movie (2001), Lexie Grey on Grey's Anatomy (2007–2012; 2021), and Alex Danvers in Supergirl.

Leigh started acting at 15 and quickly moved from TV hosting and modeling to film and TV.

She became famous for playing Lexie Grey on Grey's Anatomy and Supergirl's strong and protective sister Alex Danvers.

Leigh and her husband Nathan West perform as "WestLeigh." In the Hallmark Channel drama The Way Home (2023–present), she showcases her multi-genre talents.

Grey’s Anatomy episodes are available to stream on ABC.