"I just can't believe that it's over”: Dancing With the Stars alum Alix Earle gets candid about the finale

Dancing With the Stars alum Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy came second in the season 34 finale of the hit ABC show. The popular influencer recently reflected on her journey in the ballroom.

While looking back at the whole season and the grand finale, Alix Earle told E! News that she is grateful for the whole experience. She had an emotional moment, breaking down in tears, while saying:

"I just can't believe that it's over, Just went by so fast and so much adrenaline going into tonight.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Alix Earle reflects on her experience on the show

While reflecting on her journey, she expressed gratitude, saying:

“So when it's all done, I feel like it just hit me like a drug just now. It was the best night ever, and it couldn't have gone any better. Being able to dance every day has been so amazing, so fulfilling and therapeutic," she shared, "and then just like having such a good best friend along the way, who constantly uplifts me and supports me every day, is just so nice."

In a TikTok video posted this month, Alix Earle credited Dancing With the Stars and how the journey really just has changed her life, saying:

“I am gonna come out of this such a different person than I was going in. I think it’s been the best thing for me, that I could have ever done.”

Alix Earle also took this oppurtunity to thank her dancing partner as she said,

Alix Earle said she grew as a person during her time on Dancing With the Stars

Alix Earle opened up about her experience on the show while admitting that she grew “as a person throughout the two months she spent filming in L.A.”The social media personality revealed that she spent a lot more time with herself being out there alone, even going to bed at night and being alone with her own thoughts for the first time in a while.

“I'm usually just pretty hectic and all over the place," she explained. "So, as crazy and busy as this was, it was nice for me to be able to slow down, in a sense, and to just do something for myself that I really wanted to go for." “And after week one, I just didn’t know how far I would make it in this, but I knew I was going to give it my all and try my hardest and just dedicate this time to dance and see if we somehow got to the finale. And the hard work is not stopping now. I was tearing up at the judges’ comments tonight, them saying I’m the most improved just cause I’ve worked so hard—Val has pushed me so much. And we’re not done yet," she added.

