Who was Marquay Collins? TikTok influencer known as "Marquay the Goat" dies at 24

Marquay Collins has died aged 24. Collins, popularly known as Marquay the Goat on TikTok, boasted more than seven million followers on the platform. He was known for his comedy and lifestyle videos. The TikTok star’s death was announced by his mother, Sonja, via a series of Facebook posts on November 26, 2025.

In the first one, she shared a selfie of herself with Marquay as the duo posed for the camera with big grins. Sonja expressed that she was devastated about losing her last child:

“My heart is broken, my baby, my last one, my SnuggaBug, my Marquay is no longer here with me.”

Sonja described the TikTok personality as the “sweetest person” and thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers, writing:

"He was the sweetest person. He didn't have a mean bone in his body. I needed him longer than God allowed me to have him. He spoiled me and his Dad, Elzie, he always said, because we spoiled him. Thank you, everyone, for your thoughts and prayers. Enjoy the rest of your day.”

While the grieving mother didn’t share the cause of the TikTok star’s death, Fox5 Atlanta reported that the Muscogee County coroner confirmed that first responders arrived to find Marquay was unresponsive and unconscious after he had difficulty breathing. Marquay’s cause of death is still under investigation.

Marquay’s mother shared an emotional post on Thanksgiving Day, mourning the late TikTok star

Sonja has continued to mourn her son on Facebook. She shared more photos she took with her son. In one, Marquay lovingly gives his mother a peck on her forehead. She wrote in the caption that the late social media personality loved God, his family, friends and the church:

"I am grieving. Yes, I'm going to post my baby, l love him, and I miss him. My heart is broken. One day it will heal, but I will still miss my son, Marquay Matthew. To be honest, if I didn't go to church, I don't know where I would be. One thing I know is that Marquay loved God, his family, friends, and church. I'm not saying church is the answer to everything, but God is. I hope everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Sources claim that Marquay had complained of head and neck pain some days before his passing. His final post on TikTok was a humorous review of a lotion on November 26, 2025. Fans and loved ones have expressed their shock and grief at his passing.

