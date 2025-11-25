HBO Max offers a limited-time Black Friday deal at 73% off on the basic plan

The HBO Max logo is being displayed on a laptop screen in Krakow, Poland, on May 26, 2024. (Photo Illustration byKlaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

HBO Max has rolled out its sharpest Black Friday price cut yet. The Basic With Ads plan is available for $2.99 per month for 12 months, which is roughly 73 percent off the usual $10.99 rate. The offer is open to new and returning subscribers and runs through Monday, December 1, 2025.

Sign ups are live on HBOMax.com, major app stores, supported TV platforms, and as an add on via Prime Video Channels. The discounted tier streams in 1080p on two devices at once. It includes ads and no offline downloads. After the first year it renews at the then-current monthly price unless canceled. For end-of-year binges of HBO Max tentpoles like House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, this is a rare premium library deal.

What the 73 percent off HBO Max deal actually includes, and what it does not

Price and term: The HBO Max Basic With Ads plan costs $2.99 per month for the first 12 months. The regular price is $10.99 per month. The Black Friday window closes Monday, December 1, 2025. The promotion applies to new and returning subscribers.

Where to redeem: The offer is available on HBOMax.com and through Apple and Google Play app stores. It is also live on Roku, Samsung, Xumo, and select partners. New HBO Max customers on Amazon Fire TV can redeem through that platform. The same $2.99 per month promo appears as an HBO Max add on inside Prime Video Channels.

Plan features: Basic With Ads supports Full HD 1080p and two simultaneous streams. Offline downloads are not included on this tier. These features are set on the plan and do not change during the promo year.

Auto renew and timing: After 12 months, the subscription renews at the then-current monthly price unless canceled before the next billing period. Mark the deadline since the price reverts once the promotional term ends.

Why the discount matters now: Prices for HBO Max increased in October. On the same timeline, leadership signaled firm pricing and a tougher stance on paid sharing. As per TechCrunch report dated October 21, 2025, CEO David Zaslav said,

“The fact that this is quality — and that’s true across our company, motion picture, TV production, and streaming quality — we all think that gives us a chance to raise prices....We think we’re way underpriced.”

Password sharing context

The company has also set expectations for stronger enforcement. As per Yahoo Finance repost of Deadline report dated August 7, 2025, streaming chief JB Perrette stated the password sharing crackdown will get “aggressive.” This frames the HBO Max Black Friday discount as a useful on ramp before stricter rules expand.

How to claim the HBO Max Black Friday discount, plus essential fine print

Step 1: Visit HBOMax.com or the HBO Max app on a supported device and choose Basic With Ads. The Black Friday price tag should surface at checkout.

Step 2: Those who prefer a unified bill can subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video Channels at the same promotional rate. Existing Prime Video accounts may see the HBO Max Black Friday tile in the Channels hub.

Step 3: Set a reminder for Monday, December 1, 2025. After the promotional year ends, the plan bills at the prevailing Basic rate unless the account is canceled in advance. This keeps renewal aligned with the reader’s budget plan.

Basic With Ads does not include downloads. 4K playback and more streams require higher tiers that are not part of this sale. Regional availability and partner rules can affect eligibility and device support. These constraints apply across the entire promotional period.

What to watch first on HBO Max, and the 2025 headliners to note

HBO Max is positioning the offer around a deep slate. The official press room lists upcoming and returning titles, which helps readers plan the year. As per Warner Bros. Discovery pressroom media release dated November 24, 2025, the company stated,

“HBO Max is the premier streaming destination for exclusive original series, blockbuster movies, and documentaries, as well as a library of beloved TV from leading brands like HBO, Warner Bros., A24, and the DC Universe..”

Flagship series and new seasons: The lineup highlights House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Industry, Hacks, The White Lotus, and The Gilded Age. It also flags The Pitt and new HBO Originals like I Love LA and The Chair Company. These sit alongside library pillars such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

Franchises and genre draws: Viewers can track upcoming titles such as It: Welcome to Derry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and DC projects including Lanterns. Fans of feature films will find new releases like Weapons and The Substance plus franchises such as Harry Potter and The Conjuring.

Stay tuned for more updates.