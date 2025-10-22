Is HBO Max raising prices for all subscription plans? Explored

The HBO Max logo is being displayed on a laptop screen in Krakow, Poland, on May 26, 2024. (Photo Illustration byKlaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The streaming wars continue to heat up, and HBO Max is the latest platform to join the wave of subscription hikes sweeping across the entertainment landscape. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has officially confirmed that HBO Max will raise prices across all of its subscription tiers starting October 21, 2025. This marks the third price increase since 2023, as the company looks to boost profitability and offset mounting production and operational costs.

For new subscribers, the price changes take effect immediately. Existing members will see the new rates reflected in their next billing cycle on or after November 20, 2025. WBD emphasized that subscribers will be notified at least 30 days before renewal, ensuring transparency amid the transition. Despite the increase, Warner Bros. Discovery insists that the new rates reflect the platform’s “premium quality” and extensive library of original and licensed content.

“The fact that this is quality, and that’s true across our company — motion picture, TV production, and streaming quality — we all think that gives us a chance to raise prices. We think we’re way underpriced,” WBD CEO David Zaslav said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

HBO Max price hike details explored

As of October 21, HBO Max subscribers will notice the following changes across all plans:

Basic with Ads: The plan has been increased by $1/month. It will now charge $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually

Standard (Ad-Free): The plan has been increased by $1.50/month. It will now charge $18.49 per month or $184.99 annually

Premium (Ad-Free + 4K + 4 Devices): The plan has been increased by $2/month. It will now charge $22.99 per month or $229.99 annually

These adjustments follow HBO Max’s previous ad-free plan increase in June 2024 and its initial hike in January 2023. WBD justified the increase as part of a broader strategy to enhance profitability for its direct-to-consumer business amid growing competition and rising production costs. The company currently reports over 125 million paying subscribers across its streaming services, including HBO Max and other legacy HBO platforms.

The timing also coincides with the platform’s expansion of new original programming. Upcoming series include IT: Welcome to Derry, The Chair Company, I Love LA, and the eagerly awaited Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. WBD hopes the lineup reinforces HBO Max’s position as a leader in prestige television — even at a slightly higher price point.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s future: Potential sale and strategic shake-up

Beyond the subscription price changes, Warner Bros. Discovery has found itself at the center of industry speculation following reports that it may be open to a sale. After rejecting a nearly $60 billion offer from Paramount Skydance, the company announced it would explore “a range of strategic alternatives,” including the possibility of selling or splitting its entertainment divisions.

In June, WBD revealed plans to divide into two separate public companies by 2026 — one focused on streaming and studios, including HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures, and another managing global networks, such as CNN and TNT Sports.

“We continue to make important strides to position our business to succeed in today’s evolving media landscape. It’s no surprise that the significant value of our portfolio is receiving increased recognition by others in the market,” Zaslav said in a company statement.

Reports suggest potential interest from Netflix, Comcast, and Paramount, although it remains unclear whether these offers will move forward. Analysts note that Warner Bros. Discovery’s valuable IPs — from Harry Potter to Game of Thrones and DC properties — make it one of the most attractive acquisition targets in Hollywood.

“Given the company’s wealth of premium IP and robust library, we continue to believe Warner Bros. is an extremely attractive potential acquisition target,” said Jessica Reif Ehrlich, a research analyst at Bank of America.

While WBD continues to pursue profitability through cost-cutting and restructuring, investors remain cautious due to the company’s significant debt, which exceeds $35 billion.

The latest HBO Max price hike is part of a larger recalibration across the streaming industry, where profitability is now the priority over subscriber growth. For fans, the news may sting — especially after three increases in as many years — but WBD’s extensive catalog and commitment to high-quality programming continue to make the streaming platform a major player in the entertainment world. As Warner Bros. Discovery navigates potential sales and corporate shifts, the company’s future — and that of its flagship streamer — could shape the next era of digital entertainment.