What happened between Kalybriah and Edmond in the Love Is Blind season 9 finale?

Season 9 of Love Is Blind released its finale, titled Vow or Never, on October 22, 2025. The segment saw the remaining couples decide if they wanted to walk down the aisle or stay single.

For Kalybriah, the decision was not an easy one. Torn between her feelings for Edmond and her intuition, she struggled to make her choice.

However, after some deliberation, she turned down Edmond at the altar, saying she was not “100%” about the wedding.

Her decision hurt Edmond as he broke down in tears, surprised by the state of things.

While Kalybriah found comfort in her mother and her family members, Edmond was consoled by his fifth-grade teacher, Jessie, who attended the wedding ceremony along with her husband.

Meanwhile, Edmond’s mother was absent from the event due to personal reasons.

While the Love Is Blind star sobbed, Jessie assured him that “God’s got other plans” and that he should not feel down.

Jessie told him that there was “a diamond” out there for him, and that Kalybriah was not it.

However, Edmond worried the experience was his “best chance” and that there was nothing else he could do to find his partner.

Elsewhere, Kalybriah broke down in tears as she felt bad about hurting Edmond.

"I'm just so hurt": Love Is Blind participant Edmond shares his reaction to Kalybriah's decision







Before heading down to the altar, Kalybriah spoke to the cameras, saying Edmond was a “trying man,” and “a growing man,” as well as a “stubborn man.”

However, she noted that he made her feel loved regardless.

In the meantime, Kalybriah’s mother, Ieasha, met up with Edmond to check in on him.

While speaking to her, he revealed that his rollerblading community, his fifth-grade teacher, her husband, and his father would be coming to the wedding from his side.

Edmond then disclosed that his mother would not be attending the ceremony, saying:



“I’m so sad she didn’t come. I just wish she was here. I wouldn’t be here on my wedding day if it wasn’t for her.”



Ieasha asked Edmond not to let it overwhelm him since the people he needed were already present at the ceremony.

Although Edmond did not have his mother by his side, he had his fifth-grade teacher, whom he referred to as his “guardian angel.”

Jessie motivated him and expressed that she was pleased to see him become a grown man.

Later, at the altar, Edmond and Kalybriah read their vows before revealing their ultimate decisions.

Edmond professed his love to Kalybriah, saying he was prepared to leap into the future with her and start a family together.

The female Love Is Blind star, on the other hand, confessed that she fell in love with him and his story.



“Your story is who you are. Your story is part of the reason I fell in love with you, baby … You are very strong. You are very genuine,” she said.



Kalybriah called him an “amazing man,” saying she was glad he had chosen her.

When the time came to announce their verdicts, Edmond said “I do,” but Kalybriah did not.

Instead, she told Edmond that he deserved someone who was “100%” at the altar, and that person was not her.

However, she assured him that her “No” did not mean that she did not love him or accept him.

Kalybriah then clarified that it was not an easy decision to make, and that she would forever remember Edmond.

Later in a confessional, Edmond reacted to Kalybriah’s decision, saying:



“There was no bright side. I just be… This sucks. It just hurts. Just giving you all to someone, treating them the best. I’m just so hurt. I’m just hurt.”



The cast member broke down in tears as he opened up about being “lonely,” while his fifth-grade teacher tried to console him.

