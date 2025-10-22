432 Park Avenue on Billionaire's Row is facing a structural crisis, which may lead to falling concrete

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 4: The setting sun reflects off the windows of 432 Park Avenue on April 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

At the heart of Billionaires’ Row, 432 Park Avenue was meant to be a minimalist marvel—a sleek 96-story icon of modern luxury rising nearly 1,400 feet above Midtown Manhattan. Completed in 2015 and designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects, the tower promised unparalleled views, pristine design, and an exclusive address fit for celebrities and global elites. But a decade later, cracks are literally showing in its glossy façade.

According to a New York Times investigation, engineers have raised alarms over fissures and spalling concrete spreading across the tower’s white façade, warning that without a $160 million renovation, portions of the building could deteriorate further.

“Chunks of concrete will fall off, and windows will start loosening up,” structural engineer Steve Bongiorno cautioned, explaining that water infiltration could erode the concrete and corrode the steel reinforcements inside.

Despite the dramatic reports, the Department of Buildings maintains that 432 Park Avenue has passed all required inspections and shows no “unsafe conditions.” Developer CIM Group also pushed back strongly, calling the allegations “categorically untrue” and describing the stories of structural instability as “defamatory.” Still, the debate has reignited questions about how one of Manhattan’s most expensive residential towers could face such issues less than 10 years after its grand opening.

The recent scrutiny centers on 432 Park Avenue’s distinctive white concrete façade, which has now become the focus of a multimillion-dollar dispute. Engineers point to spreading cracks, fissures, and missing chunks that, they say, could eventually pose a risk to pedestrians below.

“The building is being stressed beyond what was intended. You can’t take the elevators, mechanical systems start to fail, pipe joints start to break, and you get water leaks all over the place,” Bongiorno explained, adding that the tower’s narrow frame makes it vulnerable to wind and weather extremes.

Emails dating back to 2012, obtained by the Times, show early warnings about the material:

“They are going down a dangerous and slippery path that I believe will eventually lead to failure and lawsuits to come,” Jim Herr of Rafael Viñoly Architects wrote at the time.

A WSP engineer echoed the concern with a blunt choice: “Color or cracks.” Developers chose color. Now, nearly a decade later, those concerns appear prescient. Engineers estimate that a three-year, $160 million repair project could restore and seal the façade to prevent further water damage. The Department of Buildings confirmed its last inspection in 2023 and noted that small pieces of loose material are routinely removed during maintenance, but emphasized the tower remains structurally sound.

CIM Group insists the building’s issues are overstated. In a statement, the developer said the reports are “baseless” and accused the condo board of fueling unnecessary panic that could hurt property values. Residents themselves remain divided: some echo the engineers’ warnings, while others dismiss the uproar as overblown. One longtime resident told The Post:

“We are very happy and we feel very safe. Yes, before they had some problems but everything has been fixed.”

From lawsuits to luxury: 432 Park Avenue’s complicated legacy

The latest controversy isn’t 432 Park Avenue’s first. Since its opening in 2015—with $2.5 billion in initial sales—the building has faced waves of complaints and lawsuits from residents alleging construction flaws. In 2021, owners filed a suit citing over 1,500 defects, from elevator failures to leaks and persistent groaning noises in high winds. A second suit, filed in April 2025, went further, accusing developers of “deliberate and far-reaching fraud” for allegedly concealing structural defects, including thousands of façade cracks.

“These matters extend beyond negligence into an alleged calculated scheme driven by greed,” attorney Terrence Oved told The Post, representing the condo board in its $165 million complaint.

Developers and design firms named in the case have denied wrongdoing and are seeking dismissal. Despite the litigation, life at 432 Park Avenue continues at a rarefied altitude. Residents include Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and members of Saudi royalty, alongside anonymous shell-corporation buyers. Apartments remain among New York’s priciest, with listings from $10 million to over $55 million. Even as values fluctuate, broker Keyan Sanai calls it “the Teflon building,” noting that “people are still purchasing these.” Still, cracks in the façade have mirrored cracks in reputation.

Whether the truth lies in the concrete or the court filings, the tower once hailed as the pinnacle of modern luxury now stands as a reminder that even the tallest buildings can’t always rise above controversy.