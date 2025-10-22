Love Is Blind season 9 finale makes franchise history as all three surviving women walk away from their partners

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum Netflix)

The season 9 finale of Love Is Blind concluded without a single marriage, marking the first time in the franchise that no couples tied the knot.

Out of the three pairs who reached the final ceremonies, Anton and Ali, Kalybriah and Edmond, and Sparkle Megan and Jordan, none resulted in a wedding. Each woman chose to leave her partner, rejecting marriage at the altar or prior to the ceremony.

The finale documented the decisions of all three women, their explanations for leaving, and the reactions of the men and surrounding family and friends. The outcome represents a first in the series’ history.

All three remaining women left their partners in the Love Is Blind Season 9 finale

Decisions at the altar: Anton and Ali

One of the couples that went down the aisle was Anton and Ali. Before the event, Ali told the pastor her worries about Anton’s lifestyle, which included drinking and partying, which she learned from his friends.

Anton told Ali that he would marry her, but she was still not sure. At the wedding, Anton agreed, but Ali did not. She said that the person she loved in the pods was not the one she met outside.

Ali explained to the camera that it was because Anton was not telling the truth about his lifestyle and that he ate differently than she thought.

After the event, Anton was looking for an explanation for Ali’s refusal, and she said that it would be better if he were the first one to say no, and she could have followed her own decision.

Unfulfilled vows: Kalybriah and Edmond

Both Kalybriah and Edmond made their way to the altar. Edmond declared his intention to marry Kalybriah, saying that he had no doubts about going on.

Kalybriah’s reaction to the marriage was rather vague, though she did say that she loved Edmond. At the event, Edmond uttered the words “I do,” but Kalybriah did not reciprocate.

She said that she was not entirely sure and that she could not marry Edmond at that time. She affirmed that her choice was not because of lack of love, but that she simply could not go ahead with the marriage.

After being thrown into a state of shock, Edmond later on the individuals later met peacefully and exchanged more of their inner thoughts.

Ending before the ceremony: Jordan and Sparkle Megan

The third couple, Jordan and Sparkle Megan, did not reach the altar during the finale. Megan expressed concerns about differences in lifestyle, including the responsibilities of parenting Jordan’s child and the adjustments required in her own schedule.

She indicated that these differences prevented her from moving forward with marriage. Megan stated that she was unsure about her ability to be a stepmother and that the relationship did not feel right for her future.

Jordan noted that financial differences contributed to the situation, suggesting that if circumstances were different, the outcome might have been different. The couple separated prior to the ceremony at their shared apartment.

The season 9 finale of Love Is Blind concluded with all three surviving women leaving their partners. The show documented each decision, the reasons provided by the women, and the immediate reactions of the men and their support networks.

No couples from this season were married by the end of the finale, creating a unique outcome in the history of the franchise.

