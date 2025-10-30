"I do wanna keep it personal": Love Is Blind's Ali insists on keeping her love life private at the reunion

Ali from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9’s long-awaited reunion premiered on October 29, 2025, where the former couples, as well as the pod squad members, reunited to address unresolved issues and reflect on their journey in the show.

Among the cast members present were Ali and her ex-partner, Anton. The two looked back on their relationship through the pods and discussed what went wrong between the two of them, which eventually caused their breakup.

After the two expressed their opinions and feelings, host Nick Lachey asked both of them about their current relationship status.

While Anton revealed he was in a relationship with a woman named Miranda, Ali refused to respond.



“I appreciate any interest in my personal life at the moment, but I do wanna keep it personal,” she told Nick.



The Love Is Blind host immediately dropped the subject and moved on to speaking with another former couple.

What happened between Anton and Ali at the Love Is Blind reunion, and what did Anton say about his new girlfriend







Ali and Anton were one of the couples in the experiment, who got engaged and even reached the altar together.

However, Ali refused to marry Anton, saying he was no longer the person she fell in love with in the pods.

Moreover, she was suspicious about his lifestyle and drinking habits, ultimately choosing not to wed him in the finale.

At the reunion, the two reunited and revisited their relationship and everything that went wrong with it.

When Nick asked Anton about the information his friend’s girlfriend shared with Ali that triggered the downfall of his and Ali's relationship, he said:



“It was nasty work, I mean, what she said was crazy.”



In an earlier episode of Love Is Blind, one of Anton’s friends’ girlfriends told Ali that Anton was a party person and had a knack for visiting strip clubs.

It raised concerns in Ali’s mind and prompted her to drift away from him, as she did not want those qualities in her partner.

At the reunion, Anton accused the girlfriend of getting her “little 15 minutes of fame" by instigating Ali.

While he admitted to visiting strip clubs once in a while and drinking, he was disheartened to see how big a role a stranger’s insight played in Ali’s decision-making.

Ali, on the other hand, shared that she never discussed the issue with Anton, even later in the show, surprising the hosts, as it was a subject that bothered her significantly.

When questioned why, Ali said:



“I think, I mean, ultimately, there was a lot going on during that period of time in both of our lives. And I think the night shift especially adds another layer to it. And I do think that that part of it, unfortunately, got in the way of us being able to have those real conversations.”



When she pointed out that she and Anton rarely had meaningful conversations, Anton disagreed.

However, Ali remained unconvinced, accusing Anton of putting on a facade of having a big personality while shooting and acting differently otherwise.

The Love Is Blind star also mentioned that Anton rarely greeted her after coming home, to which he replied that on most days, he was too tired from working 14-hour shift jobs, which was why he was not always in the mood to have deep, “philosophical” conversations.

As the episode continued, Ali was questioned about her friends’ criticism of Anton and his profession.

Ali explained that her friend made the comment because, as a Ukrainian, she expected Anton to be the provider. However, Anton did not appreciate her opinion.

Lastly, the hosts asked Anton if he was seeing anyone. He then introduced them to Miranda, saying:



“I’ve actually been in a relationship for about a year … her name’s Miranda. She’s right there i the audience. Great gal. Very supportive, very understanding, just the person I’ve really been needing in my life.”



However, when asked the same question, Ali refused to answer.

Stay tuned for more updates.