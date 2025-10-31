Love Is Blind star Megan believes Kacie was the "easy target" at the reunion

Megan from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 fame Megan Walerius recently defended her co-star Kacie McIntosh after the latter faced backlash during the October 29 reunion for how she ended things with Patrick Suzuki and dated Joe Ferrucci.

In the October 30 episode of What’s the Reality? podcast hosted by Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, Megan was asked about the “most surprising moment” from the reunion, to which she replied:

“Honestly, like, my girl Kacie. She did a lot of things wrong, I wouldn’t even say wrong, but, you know, poor girl is getting some heat and I think I felt for her because I felt like she just became kind of the easy target.”

Megan added that she was surprised to see how “intertwined” Kacie was in everyone’s stories, “somehow.”

34-year-old Kacie appeared at the reunion special to hash out her broken engagement to Patrick and discuss whether she should return the engagement ring to him.

However, when she tried to resolve one issue, another emerged, as her relationship with Joe came to light.

The two dated for almost two months after Joe ended things with his then-partner, Madison Maidenberg.

Love Is Blind’s Megan reacts to Patrick’s request for an apology from Kacie at the reunion

While speaking on the What’s the Reality? podcast Megan mentioned that she was surprised to see how much tension still existed between the cast members, even after almost two years since filming wrapped.

During the reunion, Patrick criticized Kacie for how she ended things with him and told her that the reunion was the opportunity for her to apologize to him for everything she had done and move on.

However, Megan believed it was a big ask from someone.

“Some of it was hard to watch, and I admire Patrick saying, ‘Take some accountability, say you’re sorry and let’s move on.’ But it’s easier said than done to do that,” Megan noted.

Looking back on everything that happened with Kacie at the Love Is Blind reunion

During the reunion, Kacie also had to defend her post-pod fling with Joe, clarifying that neither of them explored a romantic connection until they were single.

However, Madison disagreed, claiming Kacie’s flirtatious advances toward Joe “affected her engagement.”

“The night of wedding dress and tux fittings, we had all gone out. I’m standing there with a wedding ring on, telling your groomsmen how much I love you. I look over, Kacie has two paws on Joe’s chest. In your words that night, you said, ‘Kacie was giving me googly eyes.’ Then the next night, we break up,” Madison said at the reunion.

However, Kacie denied the existence of a relationship “overlap.”

Later in the reunion, Madison claimed that Kacie cried over her and Joe’s breakup at co-star Mike Brickway’s pool party that summer and suggested that she and Madison were “Eskimo sisters.”

Kacie defended herself, clarifying that the comment was a joke.

Joe was equally defensive about his position in the drama. He stated that he and his current partner, Averee Madison, were not together when he was involved with Kacie.

The Love Is Blind star quipped that his relationship with Averee was “rocky” during its first three months.

With that, he requested Madison not to stir up new drama.

As for Megan, she has now stepped into the role of a mother after welcoming her son, Brooks, two months before filming the reunion.

She even came to the reunion with her partner and Brooks’ father, Paul Wegman.

Stay tuned for more updates.