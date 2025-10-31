Who is Averee? Everything you need to know about Love is Blind Joe Ferrucci's new girlfriend

The Cast of Love is Blind season 9 (Image Via Getty)

Love is Blind season 9 reunion came with a lot of revelations, which included a new relationship and even a baby.

One such revelation came through Joe Ferrucci, who revealed during the reunion episode that he is dating a girl named Averee.

He also mentioned that Averee is close friends with his co-star Kait Nemunaitis. He even remarked that he was dating Averee on and off last year, as she was not interested in dating him.

He stated on the reunion episode, which aired on October 29:

“My relationship was rocky for the first three months and she didn’t want to date me. There was a lot of breaking up, coming back together, breaking up, and we were off [in] October as well, then we got back together and started dating in November.”



Love is Blind season 9 reunion: All about Joe Ferrucci’s girlfriend Averee



Joe’s girlfriend, Averee, made an appearance on the episode of the Reality Receipts podcast hosted by Story Time With Rikki and Reality Ashley.

She shared details about how she met Joe, why she was not present in the reunion episode and what went down with Love is Blind cast member, Kacie McIntosh.

Averee shared about her life on the podcast, where she revealed that she works in a family law firm.

She described it as her nine to five, but also works as a dating coach for men.

Averee admitted that people often comment on her being a dating coach while she is dating Joe, who could not commit during his time on Love Is Blind season 9.

She laughs at the comment and remarks that there is a balance.

Averee also runs a women’s social club in Denver named The Group Chat Denver.

Averee revealed that she met Love is Blind star on June 11, 2024, at a birthday party through mutual friends and started dating in November of that year.

She also confessed that Joe revealed that he was filming the reality show during their first conversation.

Averee also admitted that she knows Joe’s cast members Kait Nemunaitis and Madison.

She remarked that she knew Kait very well, while Madison moved in the same friend group as hers.

Madison was Joe’s connection in the pods and the duo got engaged on the show.

Joe’s girlfriend, however, believes that he ended the relationship due to poor communication and constant head-butting.

Averee also revealed that Joe went on a few dates with Kacie after breaking up with Madison.

During the podcast it was obvious that she did not think too highly of Kacie.

She said on the podcast that:

“ I think she’s burnt a lot of bridges in our friend group. Obviously, from what we see on TV, it translates into real life. At least for other people, I can say [that] who they are on TV and who they are in real life isn’t really the same…but for her, it fully translates into real life.”

She accused Kacie of reaching out even when they had made things official. She spoke of an incident and said:

“ We met at a pool party last year, she’s like,’I love you, I think you’re so cute, I think you and Joe are great, like, it’s no hard feelings to you. Then she’s still trying to hook up with my man while she knows he is my man.”

Further in the podcast, Averee also revealed her reasons for not joining the Love is Blind reunion. She explained:

“ Joe and I talked about it and we were like, ‘It’s not going to be helpful. If anything, it’s going to make him more nervous.”



Stay tuned for more such updates