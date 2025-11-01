What's next after 'I do'? Taylor and Daniel open up about their family plans

Daniel Hastings and Taylor Hastings (Image via Getty)

After the vows were exchanged, the couple from Love Is Blind Season 8 turned their attention to a new chapter: building a life beyond the pods.

In a recent interview with ET, Taylor and Daniel Hastings described the highlights of their time since the show and revealed where they’re heading next together.

Love Is Blind: Life After the Experiment







When asked how life has been since their appearance on Love Is Blind, Daniel described it as



“Pretty amazing. Like, truly, it has been. We got a house, we got a dog, like we've got all the things going on, and so we’re just very fortunate and like grateful for all of it. Marriage is not always easy. You work at it together and you grow together and it’s, yeah, it’s been awesome.”



Taylor added perspective on the pace of their relationship,



“A lot of couples get a very, I don’t know, a longer buildup than we did. We knew each other six weeks from start to finish. So now we’re doing all of that like normal buildup—like we’re traveling together and we’re going to new restaurants and doing all of the things that like couples have always had a chance to do. And then, of course, our dog is like our pride and joy right now.”



As alumni of Love Is Blind, the two made it clear that despite the rapid timeline from pods to marriage, they have embraced the mundane (house, dog, restaurant dates) and the extraordinary.

When asked what the next year holds, Taylor said,



“We’ve started talking about babies. So it’s definitely become more of a conversation for us. Figuring out what’s next. But I think children are in the somewhat near future.”



Daniel followed,



“I mean, we talked about having kids and like starting a family together, and now it’s like, oh, we might be at that time now. The conversation has become much more on the forefront of, uh, our life, which is exciting, but we’ll see. Yeah.”



On the question of how many children they envision, Daniel first joked: “Six.” Taylor quickly replied, “No!”. Daniel then clarified,



“I think I said initially I was like, ‘Oh, three would be great.’ I think you said two. So, we’ll meet in the middle at two. … and go from there.”



Taylor added, “We’ll play it by ear.”

Turning back to Love Is Blind itself, the couple weighed in on the most recent season’s outcome. Taylor said,



“I thought the season was wildly entertaining to watch. Like, we watched every episode in its entirety. Great TV.”



Daniel agreed,



“Great TV. It was very entertaining for sure.”



When asked if they ever yelled at the screen, Taylor reflected,



“But I also think we watch it with a bit more grace than the general public does, because we have been through it ourselves. I watched it with a grain of salt, knowing that, you know, things are kind of put in certain places for a reason. Yeah, we were definitely like, ‘What are you doing? Why are you saying that?’ But all in good fun. I wouldn’t say any of it was ever with ill intent.”



Daniel chimed in,



“Yeah, there were definitely moments where we were just jaw on the floor a little bit, like, dude, like I don’t know. It’s like my mom’s going to watch this. Like, I would never say that.”



Reflecting on the fact that the latest season of Love Is Blind was the first in which no couples married, Taylor said,



“I think that, I mean, I like to believe that everyone goes into it hoping for the best, obviously. And the reason that no couples ended up marrying is for the best in the same breath. I think it also speaks to, like, society … of people waiting longer and longer to get married, the thought of commitment is like a real problem for many areas in today’s world.”



Daniel added,



“I think just like to simplify it too, like they just weren’t each other’s people. It just wasn’t meant to be with the people that ended up there. They gave it a try, and it just wasn’t supposed to be that way in that moment. And so I think they all made the right decision for, you know, what their world was at that time.”



Wrapping up their reflections on the show, Taylor said,



“I would say that if I don’t know, I think, I mean, I’m biased because we got married from it, so that’s very real for us. So I think marriage is a very real result of the show as well.”



For Taylor and Daniel, the future is framed by home life, travel, a dog, and a growing desire to expand their family. As they put it, the next chapter is already underway.

Stay tuned for more updates.