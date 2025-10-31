Love Is Blind season 9 star Megan shares why boyfriend Paul Wegman had to leave the reunion early

Megan Walerius (Image Via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 reunion reintroduced the participants to the audience and updated them on what they are doing now after the show.

While a few found love outside of the show, one came with a surprise baby announcement.

Megan Walerius, or Sparkle Megan, not only introduced her boyfriend but also shared that the duo has welcomed a baby boy.

Paul, though, accompanied Megan for the reunion but had to leave early.

Megan shared the reason for his leaving early on What’s the Reality podcast. She revealed that the new dad had to be home to tend to his daddy duties.

She stated, as reported by US Weekly on October 30, 2025:



“ He’s been awesome, so he thought it was fun. He did end up leaving early to go back on baby duty and relieve the babysitter. But it was fun for him to be there and see everything.”



Megan Walerius introduced her boyfriend Paul on Love is Blind season 9 reunion







During the reunion episode, Sparkle Megan revealed that she is dating Paul Wegman, who is a CEO from St. Louis.

She met Paul shortly after calling it quits with Jordan Keltner in Love is Blind season 9.

After dating for three months, the couple was pleasantly surprised when they found that they were expecting a baby.

The couple welcomed their son, Brooks, two months before the filming of the Love is Blind reunion episode.

Megan spoke to former Love is Blind participant AD Smith on a podcast and revealed all the details about Paul.

She shared that she was introduced to Wegman through a mutual friend and that happened five months after she and Jordan ended their engagement.

She stated, as reported by US Weekly:



“ Paul and I got introduced through a mutual friend. It was probably five months after Jordan and I ended things. His friend introduced us and we just immediately hit it off.”



She even admitted that the attraction and love went fast for the duo, which resulted in an unexpected pregnancy.

Meghan explained more about their relationship on the podcast.

She admitted that they faced their own share of ups and downs in their relationship.

She said:



“ We’ve had our ups and downs, for sure. I’m not going to say it’s all been rainbows and butterflies, but we have a beautiful little boy now.”



Walerius revealed that the couple has moved in together. She praised her boyfriend and said:



“ He’s definitely very emotionally available and vulnerable and wears his heart on his sleeve. When we first got pregnant, I think I freaked out a little bit with how real it got.”



Megan also admitted that she was also concerned about how Paul was going to react to her going on Love is Blind season 9.

She mentioned how she saw all the episodes in the dead of the night with him.

He struggled when she talked about a few private moments with Jordan, but was able to laugh it off with her.

The season 9 star of Love is Blind also spoke about how she told Paul about her going on the reality show while things were getting a bit serious between them.

She shared his initial reaction about the show by stating:



“ I think at that time he didn’t realize the extent of what this show even meant or what it was. I think he was a little concerned, like, ‘ Is this more of a Love Island type [with] the tacky make-out situation? I think he is relieved, now having seen it and how I carried myself.”



Megan found a connection with single dad Jordan Keltner on Love is Blind season 9, and they got engaged.

The duo called it quits, citing differences in their lifestyles towards the end of the show.

Stay tuned for more such updates.