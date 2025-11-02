“Every part of the journey was worth it”: Love Is Blind’s Megan Walerius gets candid about motherhood

Megan Walerius (Image via Instagram/@meganwalerius)

Love Is Blind alum "Sparkle" Megan Walerius is getting candid about becoming a mom, in an interview with People. The television personality welcomed a son named Brooks with her partner, Paul Wegman, in July 2025. While talking about it, Walerius admitted that there is a sense of relief in finally being able to share this part of her life and to just live normally as a family without feeling like they are hiding.

Megan recalled how finding out about her pregnancy was like "a wave of emotions all at once."

She further added that although she was excited and happy, she was also surprised and a little scared.

The Love Is Blind alum pointed out that the fear stemmed from the fact that doctors had earlier told her that getting pregnant naturally would likely be very difficult for her because of a congenital condition, so when it happened so quickly, she was a little taken aback.

"Every part of the journey was worth it."

Love Is Blind’s Megan Walerius reveals how her labour and delivery did not go as planned

Love is Blind alum Megan Walerius revealed to People that her labour and delivery did not quite go as planned.

Walerius explained that although she initially planned for an unmedicated birth at a birthing centre, after going into labour for about 20 hours, some complications came up and she ultimately had to go through an emergency C-section.

The reality TV star admitted that although it was frightening for a moment, the second she heard his little one cry and saw him safe, she was overcome with so much love and joy.

"I can confidently say that those doubts and fears feel very far away today, and motherhood has easily turned into my favorite and most fulfilling chapter of life thus far."

Megan Walerius shares an update about her relationship with Paul Wegman

As Megan Walerius and boyfriend Paul Wegman welcomed their first child together, Megan revealed that the two were introduced by a friend “three months after filming wrapped for Netflix’s latest season in early 2024.

The pair soon hit it off, and now they are proud parents of the little one. While discussing the reason behind keeping her child out of the media limelight for a while, Walerius said that there is a sense of relief in finally being able to share this part of her life.

The television star further pointed out that some of the online commentary she has received since making her baby announcement has been "surprisingly harsh, "especially toward someone who is so freshly postpartum."

"I think people can forget that there's a real human being behind the screen," Walerius notes. "But I'm incredibly grateful. I have a strong support system, a grounded sense of who I am, and a lot of people who are cheering us on," the new mom says. "I'm choosing to focus on that, and on being present with my son."

