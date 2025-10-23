"Franchise has become a joke!": Love Is Blind fans slam makers for delivering "the most unsuccessful season"

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind made franchise history after season 9 concluded without anyone tying the knot during the October 22, 2025, finale.

The three remaining engaged couples, namely Edmond and Kalybriah, Jordan and Megan, as well as Ali and Anton, each hoped to end their journey on a high; however, things did not unfold as they had anticipated.

Out of the three pairs, only two made it to the altar, as Megan broke up with Jordan before their wedding day.

Of the two remaining participants, neither said “I do” at the altar, marking a historic milestone in the history of the show.

Ali refused to marry Anton, saying he was not the person she fell in love with in the pods. Moreover, Anton's party lifestyle and drinking habits motivated her decision.

Kalybriah called things off with Edmond as she believed he deserved to be with someone who felt certain about their relationship.

Megan, on the other hand, broke up with Jordan before their wedding day, citing lifestyle differences as the primary reason behind her decision.

With that, the season closed without a single successful wedding, and fans were not pleased.

Love Is Blind viewers took to X to criticize the makers for delivering such a season, with many saying the relationships were inauthentic from the start.

“Congratulations #LoveIsBlindS9 for the most unssuccessful season to date. Your franchise has become a joke! It's nothing but a bunch of people seeking attention and instant fame. Is a reunion even necessary?” a netizen commented.

Love Is Blind fans were unimpressed with how season 9 ended.

“So they just wasted all our time, with all those weddings, where we knew no one was gonna get married. Thank you for that. This could’ve been a post stick note,” a fan wrote.

“Zero Marriages. Zero Love. Another season of the love not being blind at all. I think we’ve seen enough LMAO. They really could’ve just dropped the reunion today too tbh,” another netizen commented.

“Its time for #LoveIsBlind to WRAP IT UPPP!! Its no longer about finding your potential soul mate but just a comedy/drama sketch. It was made for the OGs like Lauren and Cameron who now have their beautiful boy,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“This season of Love is Blind was straight chaos, every couple, at every turn. Worse season ever,” a person wrote.

“This whole season was a waste. They don’t need a wedding, they need AA! And seriously? Worst finale and they couldn’t just drop the reunion too? Trash. And how do you “fall in love” over diabetes? That was not a sign, girl!!!” a netizen commented.

“D*mn @netflix not one marriage?! NOT ONE!?! Yea… might be time to wrap this up. That or change everything behind the scenes AND THE HOSTS. Cause this was a mess,” a fan posted.

What did Love Is Blind’s creator Chris Coelen say about the outcome

In an interview with Tudum, published on October 23, 2025, series creator Chris Coelen shared his opinion on season 9 ending without a single marriage.

“Whether they succeed or fail, the trying is the most enjoyable and important part for me,” he said.

He added that while he, like the fans of the show, rooted for the participants, it was equally important to allow the contestants to “make the decisions they feel are right for themselves.”

Chris believed that was what happened with the Denver singles.

While addressing the strong reaction from fans, Chris hoped viewers enjoyed the “bravery and vulnerability” of the participants and acknowledged that the couples “ended up in the right place.”

When asked about the success rate of the experiment, he noted:

“Remember that the experiment is an experiment, and it’s meant to test two main questions: First, is it possible to fall in love with someone based solely on who they are? And second, if you do fall in love and get engaged, is that love strong enough to overcome the obstacles of the real, material world?”

According to him, the show’s format was “working better than ever” because it allowed the singles to find answers to the questions the experiment raised.

Like in season 9, at least one member of each couple realized that their relationship would not last in the real world, which was why they did not get married, and that to Chris was the purpose of the show.

