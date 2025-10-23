What happened to Kim Kardashian? Details explored as star reveals shocking medical diagnosis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kim Kardashian recently let it slip that a routine MRI uncovered an aneurysm in her brain, a problem she chalked up to the stress stemming from her ex, Kanye West. The bombshell dropped during the Season 7 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, when the Skims founder was caught on camera calling her sister Kourtney to break the news. The sudden exposure of a distended blood vessel sparked a visible reaction in Kourtney; she reflexively clasped her chest, the bewilderment starkly evident across her countenance.

Kim Kardashian reflects on divorce stress after health scare

Kim Kardashian, now 45, was cautioned that stress might be worsening her aneurysms, prompting a pause to mull over how the fallout from her public divorce from Kanye West has settled over her. The mother of four, North, 12; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6, implied that the endless acrimonious co‑parenting disputes may have fed into the health scare.

PageSix reported that during the Season 7 premiere of her reality series, Kardashian disclosed that she'd been living through something she described as "Stockholm syndrome" in her marriage, acknowledging the challenges she's had to navigate while raising their four children together. She said (via PageSix):

"I always felt like I had a little bit of Stockholm syndrome, to where I always felt really bad and always protected [him] and always wanted to help [him]."

Kardashian and West 48 were married from 2014 to 2022. Their breakup has since been peppered with spats over parenting rights and personal boundaries. In March, West openly slammed the limits placed on his time with the kids, even sparking controversy when he tried to feature their daughter, North, on a track with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!