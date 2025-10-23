Love Is Blind's Kalybriah Haskins opens up about choosing herself over marriage to Edmond Harvey

Edmond from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 9 star Kalybriah Haskin has finally spoken out about her decision to leave Edmond Harvey at the altar.

In an interview with Swooon, published on October 22, 2025, the reality star shared what prompted her to leave the experiment without getting married.

Kalybriah clarified that while she signed up for the journey to find her life partner, she was not prepared to lose her identity in the process.

However, envisioning a marriage to Edmond felt like she was giving more than she was receiving.



“I felt like I was constantly giving, constantly nurturing, versus me trying to make him feel better and trying to be so understanding and see things from his point of view,” she said.



Kalybriah continued:



“I’m a nurturer in general. Like, that’s just who I am as an individual. I will just feed into a person. And then one day, I realized, ‘Wait, my cup is empty and yours is full.’”



As a result, the Love Is Blind star ended things with Edmond and walked away from the experiment single.

Kalybriah added that Edmond did not meet her emotional needs and shrugged off their conversations whenever she sought comfort from him.

Apart from that, she accused Edmond of hiding his real self whenever the cameras started rolling. For those reasons, she chose not to tie the knot during the finale.

Love Is Blind star Kalybriah sheds light on the concerns she considered when making her ultimate decision







In the finale of Love Is Blind season 9, which was released on October 22, 2025, viewers saw Kalybriah refuse to marry Edmond at the altar, saying she did not feel “100%” about their relationship.

Reflecting on her choice, the Love Is Blind star told Swooon that she had not made her decision until she got to the altar.



“It wasn’t that I wasn’t having doubts. I was having just as much positive affirmations about it as I was like, okay, let’s also be realistic. We’ve been fighting all the time," she explained.



She continued:



"We just weren’t meshing, but I wanted it to work so well because I know this is the person I fell in love with, but it wasn’t like… I just had a reality check at the altar."



Kalybriah recalled not breaking down in front of Edmond so that he knew it was not “rejection” but “redirection.”

When asked about the cracks in their relationship that prompted her to take such a drastic step, Kalybriah stated a few.

The Love Is Blind alum revealed that she struggled to get their lifestyle to align with each other’s.

Moreover, she claimed Edmond skirted around the topic of their finances, which she disliked.

According to her, the male cast member would not disclose how much he made, saying he would reveal the amount when he found out her decision at the altar.

Moreover, Kalybriah shared that the two of them had arguments up until walking down the aisle.

However, there were other factors she considered when making her final decision.

Kalybriah revealed several off-camera moments made her question his intentions with her.



“He did a lot of comparing. It was, ‘Oh, my exes didn’t do this. ‘Or it was, ‘Well, I don’t date women that look like you.’ It would be things like that, or like, ‘You come with too much because of how you look,’” she shared.



The reality star recalled another conversation where she was “having a moment” and opening up about not feeling like herself.

However, contrary to her expectations, Edmond responded with, “Yeah, I just hate that you feel that way.”

It made Kalybriah realize that she was “just giving, giving, giving” to the point she was “empty,” without any reciprocation from her partner.

Kalybriah also disclosed that Edmond would often change his stance and comments whenever the cameras would start rolling, catching her off guard.

For those reasons, she believed it would be best if they went their separate ways.

Although her journey ended on a bitter note, she stated that she had no regrets as she got to learn “a lot” about herself.

Stay tuned for more details.