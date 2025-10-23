"Deserves all the joy in the world": Love Is Blind fans react to Edmond's teacher attending his wedding in his mother's absence

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9 concluded on October 22, 2025, with the release of its highly anticipated finale.

It saw Edmond reunite with his fifth-grade teacher, who came to his wedding to be by his side.

Edmond’s mother was absent from the ceremony, as the male cast member stated that she could not make it due to personal reasons.

However, he was overjoyed to see his teacher, Jessie, saying:

“Having my fifth-grade teacher here is just so special. I was just in a world of just, like, not having a guardian, and she was like, my guardian angel, really. She used to help me out.

He continued:

"My grades were bad, but she used to give me extra tutoring and then also help me with meals, ‘cause when I went home, I didn’t have dinner.”

The Love Is Blind alum admitted he would be lost without the guidance he received from Jessie.

During their one-on-one, Jessie vowed to always be Edmond’s “constant” and added that she would continue praying for him because he deserved everything.

Jessie and Edmond then reminisced about their past, each crediting the other for changing their lives.

She admitted that she was a “proud mom” to witness Edmond’s journey.

Love Is Blind fans were moved by Jessie’s relationship with Edmond. They took to X to share their thoughts on the teacher-student bond, as one commented:

“Edmond’s 5th grade teacher deserves all the joy in the world.”

Many Love Is Blind fans compared Jessie to Edmond’s mother, commenting on the difference between the two.

“Crying watching this scene with Edmond and his 5th grade teacher who was his guardian angel when his supposed parents weren’t doing their due diligence. Especially after his birth mom failed to show up for him, again. Kalybriah’s mom is a GEM too!” a fan wrote.

“Genuinely heartbreaking to watch Edmonds MOTHER, give that fake a** sob story bout being there for him and always having his best interest at heart. TO NOT SHOW UP TO HIS WEDDING. The fact that HIS TEACHER had to show him love and support. She failed as a mother,” another one commented.

“I loved the interaction between Edmond and his Fifth grade teacher, Miss Welsh. She was a mother to him than his own mum,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans appreciated how Jessie supported Edmond.

“did NOT expect to cry at anything surrounding edmond, but this scene with his teacher. my GOODNESS, she said she’ll always be his constant?! he made her the teacher she is?! she used to get him food because he didn’t have any at home?! she told him to call her mom?!” a person wrote.

“It's clear that Edmond's mother has failed him all his life. His 5th grade teacher is his actual mother figure. For his mother not to show up is probably the only consistent thing she's done. Love that KB's mom was there for Edmond too,” another one commented.

“The only good thing that came from #LoveisBlind this season was getting to meet Edmond’s elementary school teacher. Truly a gem,” a fan posted.

How did Jessie comfort Edmond after Kalybriah rejected him at the altar in the Love Is Blind season 9 finale

After Kalybriah refused to marry Edmond, Jessie arrived to check in on him. She assured an upset Edmond that God had “other plans” for him and that he was not yet aware of them.

Jessie told the male Love Is Blind star that Kalybriah “wasn’t a diamond,” but was a sapphire.

That said, she urged Edmond not to feel demotivated, as she was confident he would find his “diamond” soon.

“You deserve a diamond,” she added.

When Edmond opined that the experiment was his best chance at finding love, Jessie argued otherwise, reminding him that it was not the end of his journey.

She then shared some advice with him, hoping to give him the courage to look forward.

“Marry the wrong person, end in a divorce, or find the right person that’s willing to go every mile with you. Everybody that meets you loves you,” Jessie said.

Telling Edmond that he impacted every single person he met, she urged him to hold his head up and remain positive.

Stay tuned for more updates.