Millie Bobby Brown carries newborn under her coat during New York stroll with Jake Bongiovi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of Netflix's "The Electric State" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown took a laid-back trip in New York City with her new baby and husband Jake Bongiovi. The Stranger Things actress wore warm clothes to beat the cold while her infant rested in a carrier under her dark, puffy coat. As they walked, the pair seemed at ease talking and smiling together. You could see the baby's head with lots of dark hair poking out from the jacket.

millie protecting her baby from the cold by putting her inside her coat 🥹 pic.twitter.com/F2GnCnzVdk — millie bobby brown (@milliesources) December 8, 2025

Bongiovi walked next to Brown in a dark blue zip-up jacket and a black hat. TMZ shared photos showing Brown looking down at her daughter's face to check on her. Another picture caught Bongiovi giving Brown a kiss on the forehead as they kept walking. People have noticed the couple hanging out with their baby girl a few times. They haven't announced her name to everyone yet. Earlier, folks saw them taking family trips to the Hamptons when the weather was warm.

Millie Bobby Brown shares glimpses of home life while promoting final season of Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown occasionally gives her fans a glimpse into her home life on social media. She posts photos and videos of her daughter during family time and shares behind-the-scenes content while working on Stranger Things. She recently posted a picture of herself holding her baby and hanging out with her father-in-law, Jon Bon Jovi, a musician. In August, Brown and her husband announced the birth of their baby.

'This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,' they wrote. 'We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.'

Brown was spotted in New York City during a hectic work period. She's busy promoting the fifth and last season of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. The first four episodes of Season 5 came out on Nov. 26. Three more episodes will drop on Dec. 25, and the final episode will air on Dec. 31, wrapping up the long-running series for good.

Brown has plans for the future as well. She's preparing for her upcoming movie roles. She'll star in a romantic comedy, "Just Picture It," with Gabriel LaBelle. Fans are also excited for Enola Holmes 3, where she'll continue her role in the popular mystery series. The latest public appearance gave people an unusual look at Brown's new role as a mom while she juggles her TV and movie work.