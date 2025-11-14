Fans speculate Millie Bobby Brown might be headed for divorce as Noah Schnapp is seen holding her baby bag as she tells paparazzi, "Get away from me"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Millie Bobby Brown attends the world premiere of Netflix's "The Electric State" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A video of Millie Bobby Brown has been going viral, in which the actress snapped at paparazzi. She was accompanied by co-actor Noah Schnapp. Noah was further seen carrying the actress' baby bag. The video garnered massive traction on social media, with many speculating about the actress' divorce.

In the video, Brown could be heard telling the paps, "Get away from me." For the unversed, Millie Bobby Brown tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in 2024. The couple even adopted a baby girl in August 2025. The video of Millie and Noah sparked confusion amongst netizens.

One user tweeted,

"Divorce baby divorce."

"The concept of Noah Schnapp being more useful than Millie's husband," added a tweet.

"Her nepo dumb a** husband not doing anything 😒," wrote a netizen.

While many speculated about divorce rumors, some thought that the actress was just being protective of her baby daughter. Some even accused the paps of harassing celebrities. One user tweeted,

"When will there be regulations against paparazzi? They're glorified stalkers and harass people just for a photo op."

"It might be that she is over protective. You ever think of that. Most mothers are," added a tweet.

"Millie threatening paparazzi for her child iktr," wrote a netizen.

Millie Bobby Brown snapped at paps at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere in London

This was not the only time when actress Millie Bobby Brown arrived at the premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 in London. A video captured the entire incident where paps asked Brown to "smile." The actress quickly responded to the remark and said,

"Smile? You Smile!"

The video garnered massive attention on social media platforms. The clip got circulated several times as well. Many even commented that her reaction was "mommy anger" for her being the mother of a baby girl. The X user wrote on the platform,

"She's got that mommy anger!!"

Meanwhile, another netizen wondered,

"What the hell is this obsession with telling female celebs to smile?"

The clip garnered applause from the actress" fans on the internet. According to AOL, the actress was joined by her fellow cast members at the London event in Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. She was seen wearing a stunning gray corset top from Ashi Studio Fall 2025 Couture paired with an asymmetrical tulle skirt with a long train.

As far as the series is concerned, the fifth season is set to premiere on November 26, 2025, with four episodes on Netflix. In February 2022, creators Matt and Ross Duffer told the fans that the upcoming season will be the last installment of the series. At the time, they wrote,

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons."

The cast of Stranger Things Season 5 includes actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, and Gaten Matarazzo, to name a few.