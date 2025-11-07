Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend Stranger Things finale premiere together amid alleged harassment drama

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Reunite at ‘Stranger Things’ Finale Premiere (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The cast of Stranger Things got together in Los Angeles on Thursday evening for the premiere of the Netflix show's fifth and last season. Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, who play Eleven and Jim Hopper, caught everyone's eye as they showed up and took pictures together. This happened while rumors about supposed friction between the two actors kept going around.

The sighting happened soon after rumors spread that Millie Bobby Brown had filed a complaint about bullying and harassment against David Harbour before Season 5 filming started.

Even with these rumors going around, they seemed friendly and happy at the event. Photos and videos from the premiere show them grinning, chuckling, and hugging while fans cheered nearby.

Netflix also posted a video of them interacting online.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zjzcPi9Zv4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2025

According to The Daily Mail, a source claimed that Harbour had been the subject of an internal inquiry following Brown’s complaint, which reportedly detailed concerns about his behavior on set.

“There were pages and pages of accusations,” the source told the outlet. “The investigation went on for months.” The publication noted, however, that none of the allegations involved “sexual impropriety.”

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reflect on their father-daughter bond through the years

Brown, now 21, was 12 when Stranger Things first aired in 2016. Since then, she and Harbour have talked about their close relationship, which feels like a father-daughter bond, that grew while making the show.

In 2021, on the That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast, Harbour said he "always felt this kind of deep affection for her."

At PaleyFest, Brown also reflected on the emotional dynamic of their relationship throughout the series, describing it as both intense and genuine.

“We went through so many different emotions,” she said, as quoted by Refinery29. “We get angry at each other, we are like father and daughter. We got angry at each other, we would express our feelings on and off the set, and... those scenes were so raw and real that the reward is the scenes.”

Harbour, who is currently going through a divorce from singer Lily Allen, has previously described how his role as Hopper allowed him to explore a new side of himself.

“Because you don’t have, let’s say, children, because you don’t have things like that... so this was unlocking in me as a human being of a love that was human but that was pure,” he said on the same podcast.

Representatives for both Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have not commented publicly on the recent allegations.

Despite the speculation, their united appearance at the premiere suggested a professional front as Stranger Things prepares to close one of television’s most celebrated chapters.