Charlie Kirk host Jack Posobiec shares fired Cinnabon employee Crystal Terese GiveSendGo as fundraiser approaches $100,000 following viral racist tirade

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 19: Conservative political activist and host of Human Events Jack Posobiec arrives to sit in the "New Media" seat at a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on August 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke on President Trump's recent peace talks aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec has voiced his support for a fired Cinnabon employee, who was recently involved in a dispute with a Somali couple. The Turning Point USA (TPUSA) contributor tweeted about the viral Wisconsin mall incident on Sunday, December 7, while sharing his mistrust of the people of leftist ideology. Posobiec wrote:

“I have no idea what happened at that Cinnabon in Wisconsin but I will never, ever believe a viral video from the Left at face value after what they did to Nick Sandmann, Kyle Rittenhouse, and Derek Chauvin”

The names Jack Posobiec mentioned had gained media attention in the past following specific incidents. In another X post, the Charlie Kirk Show guest host wrote:

“Going to take a wild guess here that the Left is lying about the Cinnabon employee in Wisconsin Because that is all they do”

Posobiec added:

“How many times have we seen this cycle play out? Remember the rule: ‘What happened right before this video?’”

In his third post about the viral Cinnabon outlet incident, Posobiec mentioned the GiveSendGo fundraiser that aimed at supporting the fired employee. He mentioned:

“Fundraiser for white Cinnabon worker fired over viral incident with Somalis in Minnesota approaches $100,000”

The fundraiser was launched by Tom Hennessy, who operates a popular conservative account on X.

The campaign has a goal of $ 109,000 and is close to reaching $100,000 within two days of its launch.

The GiveSendGo fundraiser for the fired Wisconsin Cinnabon worker raises over $90,000

A bakery employee was recently fired for a viral dispute with a Somali Couple. The woman, identified as Crystal Terese Wilsey, allegedly made problematic remarks on the female customer’s hijab following their argument over a food order.

The alleged comments were not captured in the video, but the Somali woman recorded the worker using the N-word.

The Cinnabon employee was seemingly confronted by the pair, to which she replied with an N-word before adding:

“I’m racist and I’ll say that to the whole entire world. Don’t be disrespectful.”

The video captured a confrontation from both sides, but the Cinnabon employee was seemingly fired for racially abusing the couple.

After the incident, Tom Hennessy launched a GiveSendGo with a $109,110 goal. The organizer wrote:

“Meet Crystal: hardworking White mom doing her job at Cinnabon. Two Somali customers decide to make her shift hell with intimidation. Instead of banning the offenders and backing their employee, Cinnabon fires Crystal to keep the nons happy.”

The campaign reads:

“We’re not letting this slide. Funds go to making sure Crystal lands on her feet after this betrayal. No White person should lose their job for refusing to be harassed by Somalians.”

After the fundraiser went live, many people came forward to support the fired Cinnabon worker and raised over $90,000, with nearly 500 donations.