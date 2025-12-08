What did IShowSpeed say about Kai Cenat after The Streamer Awards 2025? Streamer shares emotional message

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 14: IShowSpeed looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Al Ahly FC and Internacional CF Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on June 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins secured the Streamer of the Year title at the 2025 Streamer Awards, marking a major milestone in his career. Following the ceremony, the YouTuber publicly acknowledged fellow content creator Kai Cenat, who also achieved a historic moment at the event by becoming the streamer with the most total wins in the award show’s history.

In a video uploaded to Speed’s YouTube channel (@LiveSpeedy), Kai Cenat is seen personally approaching IShowSpeed to congratulate him on his victory.

During the exchange, IShowSpeed can be heard expressing pride in Kai’s achievements after his multiple wins at the ceremony. He said he was “proud” of Kai after the latter secured four awards on the night.

In response, Kai suggested reconnecting after the event and stated,

“Let’s chop it up, bro.”

Further details from the interaction were shared by X user @Fearedbuck, who reported that the congratulatory exchange went beyond the public moment.

According to the post, IShowSpeed also acknowledged Kai’s personal and professional growth in a direct statement. He reportedly said,

"That's really my brother man he's really maturing to another person and i'm excited to see where that takes him, he really made streaming fun and exciting for me.”

IShowSpeed gives Kai Cenat his flowers after speaking with him yesterday at the Streamer Awards



IShowSpeed has previously praised Kai Cenat at Speedy Morman at 2024 ComicCon,

"Kai is one of them guys who I truly, truly adore. Kai's doing his s**t right now. I love to see him doing good because it makes me want to do good."

Kai Cenat secures multiple category wins as IShowSpeed claims Streamer of the Year

While IShowSpeed claimed the night’s highest honor, Kai Cenat also recorded major wins in several key categories, including Just Chatting, Best Streamed Event for “Streamer University,” and Best Marathon Stream for “Mafiathon 3.”

Despite missing the top award, Kai’s multiple victories reinforced his standing as one of the platform’s most decorated creators.

IShowSpeed’s recognition reflected the broad digital reach of his content across live-streaming platforms. His work spans IRL adventures, gaming sessions, music reactions, and sports challenges, a combination that has resulted in massive audience engagement across both Twitch and YouTube.

The exchange between the two creators highlighted a moment of mutual recognition following one of the biggest nights in the streaming industry.