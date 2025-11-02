“Find what content is true to you”: MrBeast applauds IShowSpeed for forging his own path on YouTube

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 16: IShowSpeed and MrBeast speak on stage during the 'Stream to Mainstream: The New Talents of Global Stardom' panel at the 2025 Joy Forum at SEF Arena on October 16, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Wed Al Shehri/Getty Images for GEA)

YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast recently gave props to fellow creator IShowSpeed, praising him for carving out a distinct identity in the online space. MrBeast emphasized in a recent X post that the unfiltered character of Speed and his non-traditional content have contributed to his success despite focusing in a highly saturated platform where trends take the center stage.

MrBeast applauds IShowSpeed for proving that authenticity drives real success online

YouTube star MrBeast recently gave his take on the idea of authenticity in the online creator ecosystem, going to X (formerly Twitter) to emphasize how uniqueness can be important to long-term success. Citing the example of streamer IShowSpeed, he complimented the young entertainer in terms of his promotion to the top with the help of a unique and unapologetically personal approach to content. He posted:

"It's cool to see Speed getting so big off of his own style of content. Lots of YouTubers think the only way to succeed is to copy others. Next MrBeast won't do what I do, next Speed won't do what he does. Find what content is true to you!"

MrBeast observed that the issue with most creators is that they tend to get into the habit of repeating trends or other influencers because they think that imitation can ensure growth. Nevertheless, he pointed out that the true success in digital media is achieved through brand development based on personal creativity and personality.

As fans and fellow YouTubers shared his post, it triggered larger discussions on the question of how originality remains central to the future of online entertainment in a period when algorithms and viral formulas are becoming more and more central.

