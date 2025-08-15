“Good on him for sticking to his morals”: Netizens react as MrBeast declines Stake CEO’s $5M offer to use the platform because he’s against gambling

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: MrBeast attends Love, Death + Robots - NY Special Screening at Paris Theater on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson made waves on Kick on August 14. He set up a one-day streaming marathon aimed at raising $5 million for clean water. He joined with Adin Ross and Felix "xQc" Lengyelfor a high-stakes, attention-grabbing broadcast.

In the stream, Adin showed a note that the CEO of Stake had offered MrBeast $5 million for just an hour of promotion, but he rejected the offer, saying, "I don't do gambling." The moment quickly became a defining highlight of the charity-driven event.

As soon as the video went viral, someone commented on X:

"Good on him for sticking to his morals."

MrBeast's Kick stream goes viral after he declines $5M promo offer

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's Kick event on August 14 immediately captured the internet’s attention. While on air, MrBeast said 'no' to a big promo deal from the Stake CEO, sparking lots of chat online. Clips and debates spread fast on Twitter and TikTok, making the event hit big.

In the video, we can see Adin first said, Mr Beast:

"Okay, he is in for real, yeah, he's being dead a**... You know you have been serious as he said privately"

To which Mr Beast replied:

"I mean, I would give a number, but I can't."

Then, Adin asked him:

"So, is there a way?"

To which again Mr Beast replied:

"No. It's because of that I don't do gamble."

What do the netizens say?

Social media is flooded with reactions as Mr Beast rejected the Stake CEO's offer. Some netizens commented:

"he literally made willy wonka lottery style chocolate bars," a user commented.

"Bro could’ve made stake $5 billion in one hour," another netizen commented.

"MrBeast has the most intigrity in the game," a user wrote.

"Mr beast uses gambling techniques in his videos: buy any feastable chocolate one of them in any store can gets you a win of $1M, it’s basically lottery with a chocolate. He can’t do it specifically but when done subtly rules can be bend," another user wrote.

Some other users commented:

"Surprisingly, the owner of Kick is also the co-founder of Stake, lol," a netizen commented.

"bro it’s not that he is not for gambling it’s his contract," another user commented.

"He just prevented so many kids becoming gamblers," a netizen wrote.

"The Beast not selling his soul," another user wrote.

