What is MrBeast's net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as YouTuber files trademark to launch his own bank

It appears that YouTube sensation MrBeast may be building a financial empire. On October 13, he filed a trademark for "MrBeast Financial," a potential mobile app that would handle tasks such as cryptocurrency transactions, investments and reportedly, even a credit card. Although it's not official yet, this suggests that the creator, famous for big stunts alongside charitable giving, could venture into a different realm.

The net worth of Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, is approximately $2.6 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a significant increase for someone who started on YouTube. A recent Bloomberg story details how he built his brand into a massive entity. Consequently, his company, Beast Industries, has allegedly received an investment valuing it at $5.2 billion, largely thanks to backing from Alpha Wave Global in the UAE.

It reveals how big he's become, with 450 people working for him, videos reportedly costing between $3 and $4 million each, alongside his successful snack company, Feastables, which brings in upwards of $200 million yearly. Initially known only for online clips, this individual is now building an entire media business.

MrBeast, already known for videos and businesses, seems set to launch a bank on phones. Documents show that it might allow people to trade cryptocurrency, invest, and even manage regular checking accounts. Beyond that, there are hints of small loans, insurance options, guidance on financial matters and lessons to help individuals understand finances better.

Even though it needs the green light, reports from March indicated that the 27-year-old was considering starting a comprehensive financial company, including loans, cards and the whole nine yards. It aligns with what he's building, alongside spots like Beast Burgers, Feastables and Lunchly; moreover, he's writing a book with James Patterson, due out in 2026.

"the trademark is for downloadable software in the nature of a mobile application for banking services, short-term cash advances, providing cryptocurrency exchange services, providing investment banking services and investment management services, providing consumer lending services and insurance services, providing financial advisory and consultancy services, providing financial planning services, and providing financial wellness education services."

