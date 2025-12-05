Ted Cruz reacts with a two-word hashtag to Laura Loomer's report of Tucker Carlson being listed as one of the speakers at the Doha Forum in Qatar

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 20: Tucker Carlson speaks during RiskOn360! GlobalSuccess Conference at Ahern Hotel and Convention Center on November 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Ted Cruz reacted to Laura Loomer's tweet in response to Tucker Carlson being chosen as a speaker at the Doha Forum in Qatar. In her tweet, posted on December 4, Loomer first claimed that Tucker has lately been promoting Islam extensively and accused him of "downplaying the threat of Islamic terrorism and mass Islamic immigration in the West."

Ted Cruz soon reacted to Loomer's tweet in another post and wrote,

"#QatarFirst."

Ted's tweet garnered massive traction on social media with more than 250K views as well as over 2.9K likes since the time it was posted online. Further in Laura Loomer's tweet, she wrote that she had previously reported that Neil Patel, the CEO of the Tucker Carlson Network, was also listed as one of the speakers at the Doha Forum.

Laura continued in her tweet,

"This is why I call him Tucker Qatarlson. Tucker has denied receiving payments from Qatar, the funder of HAMAS and the Muslim Brotherhood, but it’s worth noting that the speakers at the Doha Forum are not only paid, but they also have their 5 star accommodations..."

She even claimed that the travel was paid by the Qatar government for all the speakers. Loomer called the Qatar government the "state sponsor of Islamic terrorism."

Tucker Carlson recently faced backlash for interviewing Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who claimed that he admired Hitler

Just two months back, conservatives were divided when they had to choose sides after Tucker Carlson interviewed Nick Fuentes. According to reports by The Guardian, Fuentes and Carlson condemned conservatives who extended support to Israel. Many MAGA supporters criticized Carlson for offering a mainstream stage to Fuentes to share his views.

Amid this criticism, the drama was fueled after President Donald Trump denied calling Carlson out for having Fuentes on his podcast. The president reportedly said that nobody could dictate to Carlson about which guest he wanted on his show. Trump stated that he did not know a lot about Nick Fuentes, but if Carlson wanted to interview him, there mustn't be an issue with that.

The conservative think tank Heritage Foundation became a major part of this controversy after president Kevin Roberts showed support for Carlson. At the time, Roberts said that Carlson "remains and, as I have said before, always will be a close friend of the Heritage Foundation." This prompted many staff members of the organization to decide to exit.

Later, Kevin Roberts apologized for his remarks and even claimed that his speech supporting Carlson was actually written by a staff member. The apology, however, could not do entire damage control. Legal scholar Robert P. George announced that he was stepping off the board. In a Facebook post, George reported,

"Although Kevin publicly apologized for some of what what he said in the video, he could not offer a full retraction of its content."

Meanwhile, the Doha Forum has been held every year since 2003. Apart from Tucker Carlson, some other prominent speakers at the event include Bill Gates, Donald Trump Jr., and Hillary Clinton. Carlson will reportedly interview Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.