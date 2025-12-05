Lil Rod says he would wake up next to other girls as well as Diddy sometimes when he partied, with the rapper not knowing what happened

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Days after the Netflix docuseries based on Diddy - titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning - started streaming on the platform, a statement from Lil Rod in it has been going viral on the internet.

In the clip, the former record producer of Combs - born Rodney Jones - spoke about the confusing, scarring experiences he had while partying with the incarcerated rapper. Rod says:

"Some days, there were girls next to me. Woke up some day, he [Diddy] was in the bed! I would wake up feeling sore, still not understanding exactly what's... transpiring. But this is me starting to understand that I was drugged pretty often."

Jones also alleged involving Combs' chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, in it, but received no support.

"I tried to confide in KK - Kristina, that is Puff's chief of staff. I thought it would be more understood if I toook it to someone who's a woman. But she was always trying to, like, downplay it."

The statement comes months after Rodney's $30 million s*xual assault lawsuit filed against Combs was partially denied in court (in March 2025). Jones first filed the suit in February last year.

​ Netflix has responded to Diddy's criticism of its docuseries about the rapper

Diddy lashes out against Netflix for their docuseries produced by 50 Cent, which premieres tonight.



In the trailer, Combs is seen on a call with his team days before his Sept 2024 arrest saying: "We need to find someone who will work with us who has worked in the dirtiest of… pic.twitter.com/xEebyShnPV — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) December 1, 2025

The documentary from which Lil Rod's viral clip has been taken has itself attracted widespread attention in media. Dropped on Netflix earlier this week - on December 2 - the docuseries received harsh criticism from the rapper it features.

A spokesperson for Combs called it "a shameful hit piece," and "fundamentally unfair and illegal," while accusing Netflix for relying on stolen footage in it, reading in part:

"Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalise every minute of Mr Combs's life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalise on a never-ending media frenzy."

They also called the platform out for giving the creative control of the series to 50 Cent, alleging that he was "a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta".

Since then, Netflix has responded to the accusations in a press statement, writing:

"The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution."

The statement also mentioned that Cent wasn't given creative control of the series and was just its executive producer.

It added that noone featured in the series was paid for their participation, and did so of their free will.