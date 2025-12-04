Baskin-Robbins launches 4 new limited-time treats: All the details explored

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 13: Anthony “Spice” Adams teams up with Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins to celebrate the launch of the brands’ newest treat, the Affogato, in Chicago, Illinois on March 13, 2019. An Affogato is an Italian delicacy that includes hot espresso poured over cool vanilla ice cream and will be served in Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins combo stores nationwide. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Baskin-Robbins)

It's the holiday season and Baskin-Robbins is getting into the spirit with its new offerings - available just for the holidays. While ice cream gets the rep for being a summer treat, it's also a fantastic dessert to have during the winter.

And after scooping for eight decades, Baskin-Robbins brings the holiday treat for ice cream lovers that matches the vibe of the season.

They are bringing an all-time favorite ice cream flavor - peppermint. The ice cream shop confirmed that their Flavor of the Month for December is peppermint.

They also shared an Instagram post on December 1 announcing the new frozen treat for its December menu. They simply wrote in the caption:

"literally one snowflake falls: Peppermint has arrived."

The post teases what the wintry frozen treat offers - the classic creamy peppermint ice cream with crunchy peppermint candy pieces. Baskin-Robbins is calling it "peppermint on peppermint."

More about Baskin-Robbins' new peppermint treat offerings for the holiday

Baskin-Robbins' "peppermint on peppermint" ice cream is not their only minty treat for the holiday season. The ice cream shop is also rolling out three more holiday treats - all of them featuring the minty flavor of the month of December.

According to its website, Baskin-Robbins will also roll out a Peppermint Avalanche Cake in a Box from its bakery. They shared a teaser of the product on Instagram, which has six layers of chocolatey-minty goodness.

It features a chocolate cake at the bottom topped with crunchy Oreo cookie pieces and then a thick layer of the brand's peppermint ice cream.

There's also a thick layer of whipped frosting on top before a layer of peppermint bark pieces and thick chocolate fudge.

Baskin-Robbins describes the new ready-to-eat dessert in the caption, writing: "Every bite is peppermint perfection." Anyone who wants to try it can order ahead through the BR App.

They are also offering two new limited-edition Cappys, their take on a cappuccino to round out their holiday lineup. There's the Peppermint Fudge Cappy, which is a blend of Arabica coffee and peppermint ice cream and fudge.

There's also whipped cream, fudge, and peppermint candy pieces on top to make the holiday caffeine drink more festive.

The other option is for the hot chocolate lovers. Baskin-Robbins' Chocolate Fudge Cappy blends coffee with chocolate ice cream and rich fudge for a more indulgent and caffeinated flavor.

It's also topped with whipped cream and a fudge drizzle for extra richness in the December cold.

What's even better is that fans can try their new minty flavor for a fraction of the price for a limited time. Baskin-Robbins is celebrating its 80th anniversary on December 7 and it is offering customers 80-cent scoops to mark the occasion. That includes their December minty specialty.

Longtime Baskin-Robbins fans flocked to their social media pages to express their excitement and enthusiasm about the ice cream shop's December menu.